Shawnee Mission West High student and teacher honored

Teacher and student earn kudos
A teacher at Shawnee Mission West High School — and one of her recent graduates — have earned accolades in recent weeks.
Erin Smith, a 2018 graduate of Shawnee Mission West, is a member of the Forbes 30 Under 30 Class of 2019 in the health-care category.
When Forbes released its list in mid-November, Smith — at 18 — was by far the youngest of 30 honored in the health care field. Most were in their late 20s, and the two next youngest winners were 22.
The founder of FacePrint, Smith continues to refine a tool that uses facial recognition software and a webcam to diagnose Parkinson’s disease years earlier than is typical. Her method picks up differences in the facial expressions of Parkinson’s patients.
In 2017, Smith won the International BioGENEius Challenge for that research.
Smith went on to Stanford University, which has now honored Brenda Bott, Biotechnology Signature Program coordinator and instructor at Shawnee Mission West, with a Stanford University Teacher Tribute for exceptional teaching.
The award allows Stanford’s incoming students to formally acknowledge an educator who played a significant role in their intellectual, academic and personal development.
Smith nominated Bott, saying that Bott believes in the power of simple ideas, repeatedly encouraged her to ask larger questions and always believed in her.
“She nurtures curiosity and hands-on learning as the vital ingredients of a transformative education and life,” Smith wrote about Bott. “She believes in the potential and inherent worth of each student.”
New child-care scholarships at JCCC
Johnson County Community College has established the Child Care Access Fund Scholarship to help students who are also parents finish their degrees. It covers 75 to 95 percent of child-care costs through the Hiersteiner Child Development Center on campus.
Funding comes from the JCCC Foundation and a four-year grant from the U.S. Department of Education’s Child Care Access Means Parents in School program.
Students must be in financial need, eligible for a Pell grant and taking at least nine credit hours, including a one-credit-hour Learning Strategies course. They also must commit to two parenting workshops during their first scholarship term.
The dependent child, between 1 year and walking through age 6, must be enrolled in five full days of child care.
Applications are considered throughout the year as space allows, but students are encouraged to apply before JCCC’s scholarship priority deadline on April 1. To learn more, visit jccc.edu/hcdc, email hcdc@jccc.edu or call 913-469-4438.
School leaders honored for #ZeroReasonsWhy
The Overland Park Chamber of Commerce has honored Johnson County’s six school superintendents for a recent suicide prevention effort.
When teens suicides and attempts increased significantly during the first six months of 2018, the superintendents of the Blue Valley, De Soto, Gardner Edgerton, Olathe, Shawnee Mission and Spring Hill school districts collaborated to launch #ZeroReasonsWhy. It’s a community mobilization and story campaign to affirm there are zero reasons why suicide is an option.
For their work, each superintendent received the chamber’s OP Award, which recognizes individuals and organizations that go above and beyond.
Also receiving the honor was Tom Robinett, who helped lead the the chamber’s public policy efforts for nearly 30 years. He recently retired as vice president of public policy and advocacy.
Three decades of public service
After more than 30 years, Merriam resident Carol Whitlock has retired from the city Planning Commission.
Her days of public service in the city aren’t over, though. She still serves on the 5701 Merriam Drive Committee, which will advise the city on how to use the Irene B. French Community Center property once a new community center is built.
Whitlock has lived in Merriam since 1977 and joined the Planning Commission in 1987. She’s an engineer who worked 18 years at Black & Veatch and then did contract engineering for eight years, specializing in the wastewater management. She also is a stained-glass artist.
Whitlock was chairwoman when she left the Merriam Planning late last year. During her tenure, the commission reviewed development plans for Ikea, projects at Shawnee Mission Medical Center and Merriam Town Center, and growth along Interstate 35.
She also served 21 years on the Johnson County Planning Commission, including 10 years as chairwoman.
K-State students chosen for cancer research
The Johnson Cancer Research Center at Kansas State University has selected 35 students to participate in its undergraduate research mentoring and award program, which gives financial support to students participating in laboratory research and encourages undergraduates to consider careers in cancer research and medicine.
Awardees from in and around Johnson County are Mayme Loyd, from Buycrus; Alexa Wilden, from Gardner; Ariana Cecil, Sara Hopkins and Nicole Robben, all of Leawood; and Carter Moravek, Samuel Ockerhausen and Robert Small, all from Overland Park.
Students applied for the awards by co-writing research proposals with faculty mentors. The awardees will conduct their research in the mentors’ laboratories during the spring semester.
Shawnee leader named again to national panel
Shawnee City Council member Mickey Sandifer has been appointed to the National League of Cities 2019 Human Development federal advocacy committee.
“I am honored to have the opportunity to serve on this esteemed committee again. It allows us to see how the important issues we are tackling here in Shawnee play out on the national stage,” said Sandifer, who also served on the 2018 committee.
The committee helps develop and lobby for NLC policies on social service issues, employment and workforce development, public health care, mental health care parity and immigration reform.
Lenexa job fairs
Lenexa will hold two job fairs early this year for people interested in working for the city, including seasonal positions next summer. They will be from 3 to 6 p.m. Jan. 17 and 9 a.m. to noon March 2 at City Hall, 17101 W. 87th St. Parkway. Go to the Jobs tab at lenexa.com for more information.
Splashball coming to Blue Valley Rec
Never heard of Splashball? It’s a way to introduce water polo to children, and it will be offered for the first time starting this month through Blue Valley Rec starting in Jan. 2019.
Classes and clinics, for kids 5 and older, will be from noon to 1 p.m. on certain Sundays at the Blue Valley Recreation Activity Center Pool, 6545 W. 151st St. in Overland Park.
Clinics are scheduled on Jan. 6 and Jan. 13 with leagues running Jan. 20 to March 3 and March 17 to May 12.
For more information and how to register, click on the Program Guide tab at bluevalleyrec.org. Splashball is in the Aquatics section.
New course for older adults
Johnson County Parks and Recreation is offering a new series of classes to help older adults navigate their later years — as well as build a community of people with a shared interest in living healthy, positive lives.
The Aging Mastery Program will meet from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Thursdays beginning Jan. 10 at Rolling Hills Presbyterian Church, 9300 Nall Ave. in Overland Park. Among other things, the 10-week course will focus on nutrition, exercise, relationships, finances and community engagement.
The cost for 10 sessions is $45 for Johnson County residents or $50 per person for non-residents. To register, call 913-831-3359 or visit www.jcprd.com, click on “Register for Activities,” and search for course ID 14774.
The course was established with the assistance of the Mid-America Regional Council’s KC Communities for All Ages, K-State Research and Extension and Bridge Quest Wealth Strategies.
Comments