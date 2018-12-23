Cost-saving tips for shopping in the new year

If the holidays have come and gone for you and you’re still missing something from your wish list, or maybe you’ve got a shiny new gift card burning a hole in your pocket, be sure to watch for the sales and deals of the season. As we approach January, there are post-holiday tips to make sure you make the most of your post-holiday budget.
Do shop for:
Fitness deals:
Whether you’re on the New Year’s resolution bandwagon or not, you can reap the benefits of those folks resolving to get healthy. This time of year is great for discounted gym memberships, or sales on at-home fitness gear and equipment. Look for sales on comfortable fitness clothing, too.
Holiday decor
As you put away your holiday decorations, don’t bother putting away things that are broken or that you simply don’t like anymore. Take advantage of the fact that right on the tails of the holidays, all décor is on sale, since it will be moot for another year. Here’s your opportunity also to fill in the blanks of anything that might be missing from your collection.
Furniture
If there wasn’t a new sectional under your tree, don’t fret. January is the perfect time to browse furniture sales pretty much across the board. New year, new couch, new you.
Don’t shop for:
▪ Toys and electronics
Most of the deals for these hot holiday gifts were done around the same time the holidays were. You may be able to scope out some store-specific deals, but if you can wait to get your electronic fix, the sales will cycle back around later in the year.
▪ Mattresses
While you may hear “furniture” and think “mattress,” actually try to hold off on buying a new mattress. These usually go on sale in February over Presidents Day. If you can wait, you should. Here’s a bonus tip, though, linens are something you can find discounted in January so if you do want to get a mattress in February, you can plan ahead.
Good bargain hunting all comes down to paying attention. Keep your eyes peeled for sales fliers and commercials if you’re on the lookout for a specific item to kick off your new year just right.
Kat’s Money Corner is posted on Dollars & Sense every Tuesday. Kat Hnatyshyn, when not blogging or caring for her little ones, is a manager with CommunityAmerica Credit Union. For more financial chatter, visit http://communityamerica.com.
