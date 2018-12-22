Joco 913

Pit bull mix, tabby ready for adoption

By Wayside Waifs

December 22, 2018 05:27 PM

Tiger
Tiger
Tiger

Berta

Age: 8 years old

Breed: Pit bull mix

Berta is a sweet gal looking to spend her golden years with her very own family. She’s a shelter favorite and has SO many redeeming qualities. She’s crate-trained and so smart. She knows the commands sit, down, shake, and also knows fetch. If you’re looking for a sweet pal to enjoy your days with, look no further.

Tiger

Age: 2 years old

Breed: Domestic shorthair

Tiger is as sweet as can be. He’s a classic orange tabby cat ready to pounce his way into your heart. He’s been described as a sweet and gentle cat. He’s a pro at using the litterbox and does well with young kiddos. He’s an all-around great cat. He’d make a great addition to any family.

Learn more about all available animals at www.waysidewaifs.org

  Comments  