Pit bull mix, tabby ready for adoption

Berta
Age: 8 years old
Breed: Pit bull mix
Berta is a sweet gal looking to spend her golden years with her very own family. She’s a shelter favorite and has SO many redeeming qualities. She’s crate-trained and so smart. She knows the commands sit, down, shake, and also knows fetch. If you’re looking for a sweet pal to enjoy your days with, look no further.
$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access
Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!
#ReadLocal
Tiger
Age: 2 years old
Breed: Domestic shorthair
Tiger is as sweet as can be. He’s a classic orange tabby cat ready to pounce his way into your heart. He’s been described as a sweet and gentle cat. He’s a pro at using the litterbox and does well with young kiddos. He’s an all-around great cat. He’d make a great addition to any family.
Learn more about all available animals at www.waysidewaifs.org
Comments