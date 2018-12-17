These older pets are getting a second chance

Even in his darkest days, 14-year-old Lobo has never given up. Blind and suffering from other health conditions, this happy-go-lucky dog was surrendered to Great Plains SPCA in early 2018. With his health failing, Lobo was taken to hospice foster care in October for one last, best weekend. Since then, both Lobo’s health and zest for life have been on the upswing, and he is thriving today at his new forever home. Great Plains SPCA