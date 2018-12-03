Filing begins soon for school board elections
Now that the midterm elections have passed, it’s time to think about electing school board members next spring. Anyone thinking about running needs to decide in the next month or so.
Two seats will be up for election April 2 in both the Lee’s Summit and Blue Springs school districts.
Filing begins Dec. 18 in Lee’s Summit and will continue until 5 p.m. Jan. 15. Candidates should file at the school district offices at 301 N.E. Tudor Road. The district advises anyone filing on the last day to arrive by 4 p.m. to make sure the process is completed by the deadline.
In Blue Springs, which serves northern Lee’s Summit, filing opens Dec. 11 and also closes Jan. 15. Candidates should file their paperwork at the Bartow Administrative Center, 1801 N.W. Vesper St.
The filing periods are different because the Lee’s Summit district includes part of Kansas City, which has the later start date.
Elections also will be held for various city and other local offices on April 2.
Freeze Out: Four hours in a box city
Putting a focus on homelessness, students from the three R-7 high schools will participate in their annual Freeze Out from 5 to 9 p.m. Dec. 7 in a “box city” outside Lee’s Summit High School, 400 S.E. Blue Parkway.
While outside, the students will collect coats, winter apparel and other clothing for local charities. An additional focus this year will be on new or gently used shoes, to be collected as part of the Shoes for Orphan Souls program. Community members are encouraged to drop their donations at the Building A south entrance, near the tiger head.
Sponsored by Tiger Smart, Bronco Smart and Titan Smart, the event allows students to experience some effects of homelessness. During Freeze Out, the box-city residents will rely mainly upon community donations for warmth.
The Smart organization provides alcohol-, tobacco- and drug-free activities that focus on character development.
R-7 district seeks mentors for new program
The Lee’s Summit School District is seeking volunteers for its new hOur Power mentoring program, which will enable the mentors to spend an hour a week supporting students in the district.
“The hOur Power program has been designed to engage, inspire and connect caring and talented individuals in our community through a variety of mentoring and volunteer opportunities that positively influence the academic success of Lee’s Summit R-7 students,” the district said in a news release.
To become a mentor, a person must:
▪ Complete an hOur Power application.
▪ Complete the R-7 background check requirements.
▪ Attend a mentor training session.
For more information and to start the application process, visit www3.lsr7.org/hour-power.
