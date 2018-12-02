Mission to commemorate 77th anniversary of the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor

Remembering Pearl Harbor attack
The city of Mission will commemorate the 77th anniversary of the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor from 11:15 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 7 at the Sylvester Powell Jr. Community Center, 6200 Martway St.
A reception will begin at 11:15 a.m. A moment of silence will be observed at 11:55, the Kansas City time that the bombing began at Pearl Harbor in Hawaii. The program will include an interview with Kansas City area resident Dorinda Nicholson, who was 6 years old and living with her family on the harbor’s edge during the attack. She will share memories of the 1941 bombing, which led to U.S. involvement in World War II.
The event is free, and people of all ages, including children and school groups, are invited.
Awards given for employee-friendly workplaces
Two Johnson County employers have received a 2018 When Work Works Award, given by the Society of Human Resources Management (SHRM) for effective and flexible workplaces.
The city of Merriam and CBIZ Retirement Plan Services of Overland Park were the only two Kansas winners this year.
“We lead with a flexible management style and put emphasis on our employees and their work satisfaction,” Merriam City Administrator Chris Engel said in a news release. “We’re so dedicated to this that we recently started an employee-driven process to identify our organization’s core values. We think it’s important to examine, articulate and reinforce what it is that drives us to continually and collectively do great work.”
The awards were given to 97 work sites from 35 states and the District of Columbia. The only Missouri winner was also from this area: Travois, a Kansas City consulting firm that promotes housing and economic development for American Indian, Alaska Native and Native Hawaiian communities.
For sale: art from the heart
The Emerging Artists program at Johnson County Developmental Supports helps clients reach their full potential as artists and derive income from the art they produce.
On Dec. 5, the community has a chance to meet the artists and purchase their work at the annual Emerging Artists Holiday Art Sale. Proceeds will go to the artists.
The sale is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Johnson County Arts and Heritage Center, 8788 Metcalf Ave. in Overland Park.
The stated mission of JCDS, which is part of Johnson County government, is to facilitate career and personal development for residents with intellectual and developmental disabilities. The emerging artists have the opportunity to build meaningful relationships with professional artists and engage with the local art community, the agency said..
Olathe will take household hazardous waste
Residents from across Johnson County can dispose of old paint cans, gas and oil, chemicals, pesticides and other household hazardous waste at Olathe’s drop-off location, which is open the second Saturday of each month.
The next free event will be from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 8 at 1420 S. Robinson Drive. No appointment is necessary, but people should bring a photo ID and label items not in their original containers.
For a full list of acceptable items, go to olatheks.org.
It’s time to apply for Lenexa arts scholarships
The Lenexa Arts Council awards roughly $3,500 in scholarships each year to graduating seniors from the city. The scholarships are offered in three categories: visual arts, performing arts and literary arts.
Applications are due Feb. 14. Get details and application forms at lenexa.com.
Merriam will boost funding for home improvements
Merriam awarded an average of $1,875 to 16 city households this year to help residents improve the exterior of their homes. The projects ranged from siding, driveways and gutters to tree removal, landscaping and solar panels.
In 2019, the city aims to serve more residents by allocating $20,000 more to the Exterior Home Improvement Grant Program — bringing funding to $50,000. It also will reduce the minimum contribution required of the resident, from $4,000 to $3,000.
“Overall, residents had a positive view of this new program, and we can’t wait to bring it back next year,” said David Easley, with the City’s Community Development Department.
The city will begin accepting new applications on Jan. 2, so Easley advises residents to start getting estimates now for their projects. The money will be allocated on a first-come, first served basis.
Visit merriam.org/exteriorgrant for more information or contact Easley at 913-322-5526 or deasley@merrriam.org.
Are animals on your gift list?
Again this year, the Johnson County Parks system is urging residents not to forget animals when they map out their charitable giving for the Christmas season..
The Ernie Miller Nature Center, at 909 N. Kansas 7 in Olathe, always needs supplies animals kept at the center and the wild animals that come to the feeders.
Needed items include newspapers; brown and green duct tape; various sizes of clear critter totes/pet keepers boxes with lids; bags of reptile bedding; gift certificates to LifeTime Pets, Price Chopper, Walmart or Petland; pinewood shavings; non-clumping cat litter; bleach; fragrance-free laundry soap; bags of safflower or black oil sunflower seeds; suet cakes; rolls of ¼ inch and 3/8 inch sisal rope; and white and apple cider vinegar.
If they wish, donors can be recognized in a newsletter. For more information, call the Ernie Miller Nature Center at 913-826-2800.
