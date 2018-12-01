Calico, coonhound pets of the month

Ginger
Age: 2 years old
Breed: Domestic shorthair
Ginger is a calico cutie looking for her forever home. She’s curious and sweet. She’ll explore the space around her then curl up right next to you. She’s hoping to find a home with plenty of windows so she can watch birds and squirrels. The holidays are approaching. Can you make her Christmas wish come true? Come meet her today.
Mitchell
Age: 2 years old
Breed: Coonhound
Mitchell is a handsome Coonhound with plenty of pep in his step. He loves to play and loves chasing tennis balls. Here at Wayside he’s excelled in our Waif Runner program. If you’re active and looking for a running pal, he’s the guy for you.
Learn more about Ginger, Mitchell, and all available animals at www.waysidewaifs.org
