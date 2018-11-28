After 16 years, Shawnee Dispatch published its last paper

The Shawnee Dispatch is ceasing publication after 16 years, the newspaper’s publisher announced Wednesday.
This week’s edition, printed Wednesday, is the last one for the Johnson County publication, and its online presence will cease as well. Publisher Scott Stanford said in an online announcement that advertising revenue declines had prompted the decision. He declined further comment to The Star.
The publication’s demise comes amid an increasingly difficult environment for print news products. The industry’s financial stability and subscriber base have declined since the early 2000s, even as more and more news is consumed digitally, according to the Pew Research Center.
The Dispatch was launched by The World Company on Nov. 7, 2002 as a weekly paper focusing on local news from Shawnee. It was originally published on Thursdays and mailed to western Shawnee residents. At its peak, it was distributed for free to 23,000 households.
More recently, it has been published on Wednesdays and distributed by carrier to 14.200 households within the city limits.
The Dispatch was one of three Kansas publications owned by Ogden Newspapers, which purchased The World Company’s Kansas newspapers in August 2016.
Stanford said in the announcement that closing the Dispatch will allow the company to focus on its daily newspaper in Lawrence and its weekly newspaper in Tonganoxie.
News Editor Jennifer Bhargava wrote a farewell column Wednesday, saying she had appreciated Shawnee’s small town atmosphere and “unique history, family-friendly events and community spirit.” She also urged residents to stay involved in city matters and to continue to pay attention to city government.
