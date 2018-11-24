Kansas Geography teacher Educator of the Year

Hocker Grove social studies teacher Kim Gilman is the 2018 Kansas Geography Educator of the Year.
The honor was announced earlier this year by the Kansas Council for Social Studies, but a Fort Hays State University geography and geoscience professor traveled to Hocker Grove recently to present the award and share Gilman’s accomplishments with students.
“What most impressed me about Kim Gilman, was all the time, effort and energy she contributes to a variety of school clubs and organizations to promote knowledge and love for geography,” said the professor, Richard Lisichenko. “She is an extraordinary volunteer and outstanding advocate for geography.”
Gilman is a National Geographic Certified Educator and a member of the Kansas Geographic Alliance, who helps run the state Geographic Bee. At Hocker Grove, Gilman sponsors the student council, the geography club and the National Geographic Bee.
“Geography is such a dynamic subject beyond maps,” Gilman said. “Geography is about our relation and impact to each other and our environment.”
One lesson that highlights those global connection is a scavenger hunt that starts with Gilman’s students identifying their own cultural heritage. Then they identify where their clothing and school supplies were made and create a map showing those locations — all connected to Kansas by commerce.
Free choral concert Dec. 2 at JCCC
The public is invited to a free concert presented by the Johnson County Chorus and Choraliers at 3 p.m. Dec. 2 in Yardley Hall at Johnson County Community College. Sheri Cook-Cunningham is the director.
Titled “Illumine” with a theme of light for the holidays, the concert also features accompanist Evangelos Spanos.
Detour next week on 67th Street
The BNSF Railway will shut down 67th Street at the railroad tracks in Merriam next week to make repairs at the railroad crossing.
The closure starts Dec. 3 and lasts through Dec. 7. The tracks are just west of Interstate 35. Drivers can detour to Shawnee Mission Parkway via Nieman Road or I-35.
Prairie Village completing ash tree removal
Prairie Village announced by Twitter last week that it is in the final stages of removing ash trees threatened by the Emerald Ash Borer.
“It’s hard to watch seemingly healthy trees come down — but be assured that each tree removed will be replaced with a new tree! You’ll see new trees planted in the parks next fall,” the city said.
Theatre in the Park announces summer musicals
The Theatre in the Park has announced next year’s outdoor season, the organization’s 50th.
The venue at Shawnee Mission Park will host five musical productions including two premieres:
▪ “Annie,” June 7, 8, 9, 12, 13, 14 and 15.
▪ “Chitty Chitty Bang Bang,” June 21, 22, 23, 26, 27, 28 and 29.
▪ “The Music Man,” July 5, 6, 7, 10, 11, 12 and 13.
▪ “Matilda, the Musical,” July 19, 20, 21, 24, 25, 26 and 27.
▪ “The Wizard of Oz,” Aug. 2, 3, 4, 7, 8, 9 and 10.
“Chitty Chitty Bang Bang” and “Matilda, the Musical” are new to Theater in the Park.
Kids are customers at this Christmas store
Kids can get into the spirit of Christmas giving on Dec. 8 at a shop designed just for them at the Roeland Park Community Center.
The Holiday Marketplace will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. It’s geared for children from 2 to 9 years old, who can shop for items priced at $15 or less to give to relatives and friends. There will be a free gift-wrapping station, along with Santa and place to decorate ornaments.
The community center is at 4850 Rosewood Drive.
Christmas caroling, led by Irish band
The local Irish band Celtique will lead older adults in holiday caroling Dec. 7 during a new event planned by the Johnson County Park and Recreation District. Registrations are due by Nov. 30.
“Caroling with Celtique” offers 90 minutes of sing-along caroling and seasonal refreshments. It will begin at 1:30 p.m. at the Matt Ross Community Center, 8101 Marty St. in Overland Park. It costs $10 for Johnson County residents and $11 for others. For more information or to register, call 913-831-3359. To register online at www.jcprd.com, click on “Register for Activities” and search for course ID 11870.
Shop for holidays at indoor farmers’ markets
Overland Park and Lenexa are opening indoor farmers’ markets for customers who would like to shop for holiday gifts.
Overland Park’s Indoor Holiday Market will run from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 1 at the Matt Ross Community Center, 8101 Marty St. Merchandise includes food, beverages, arts and crafts, jewelry and boxed gift items.
Lenexa has scheduled two more Holiday Farmers Markets from 8 a.m. to noon Dec. 8 and Dec. 22 at the Lenexa Public Market, 8750 Penrose Lane. Merchandise includes locally grown food, wine and homemade gifts.
