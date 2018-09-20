Akita mix, orange kitty looking for cuddles

Drew
Age: 1 year old
Breed: Domestic shorthair
Drew is a handsome orange kitty looking for his forever home. He loves to play and dreams of spending his days watching birds from a window. He’s quite the lap cat and would enjoy cuddling up with you at the end of a long day.
Noelle
Age: 10 years old
Breed: Akita/Lab Mix
Noelle is a gorgeous gal hoping to find a family to give all her love to. Don’t let her age fool you, she has plenty of spunk. She came to Wayside as a stray at the end of June and has been waiting patiently for the right person. Her friends around here say that she’s housebroken and crate trained. She loves to play with toys and would love to go on walks with you.
Learn more about Drew, Noelle, and all available animals at www.waysidewaifs.org
