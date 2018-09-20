Drew
Akita mix, orange kitty looking for cuddles

September 20, 2018 05:36 PM

Age: 1 year old

Breed: Domestic shorthair

Drew is a handsome orange kitty looking for his forever home. He loves to play and dreams of spending his days watching birds from a window. He’s quite the lap cat and would enjoy cuddling up with you at the end of a long day.

Noelle

Age: 10 years old

Breed: Akita/Lab Mix

Noelle is a gorgeous gal hoping to find a family to give all her love to. Don’t let her age fool you, she has plenty of spunk. She came to Wayside as a stray at the end of June and has been waiting patiently for the right person. Her friends around here say that she’s housebroken and crate trained. She loves to play with toys and would love to go on walks with you.

Learn more about Drew, Noelle, and all available animals at www.waysidewaifs.org

  Comments  