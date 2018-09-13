What’s happening in Johnson County and surrounding areas

Through Sept. 28
Faces After Suicide: Lindsey Doolittle’s husband lost his battle with depression. She has turned tragedy into awareness with an exhibit with three components: ink drawings of loss survivors; a growing wall of letters written by survivors; and prevention resources from local, national and international organizations. 11 a.m to 5 p.m., Leedy-Voulkos Art Center, 2012 Baltimore Ave., Kansas City, www.abovetherug.com.
Sept. 23
Family Fun Day Walk/Run: Bring the family out a great way to support the I Am Dom Foundation, which supports families that have a child facing cancer, 9 a.m., Dixon Stadium, 5041 Reinhardt Drive, Roeland Park, $25, 913-634-6666 or www.IAMDOM.org.
Sept. 20
Brookside Sip & Shop: Join in for an evening of sampling free wine samples and shopping at local businesses, grab dinner at participating restaurants offering specials, 5 to 7 p.m., Brookside Shopping area, 6330 Brookside Plaza, wwwbrooksidekc.org.
Sept. 22
The UNplaza Art Fair: Stop by and shop great time to get holiday gifts all from local artists such as paintings, pottery, stained glass, food vendors and more, all reasonable priced, the fair benefits the 100 artists and PeaceWorks, 10 a.m to 6 p.m., Southmoreland Park, Oak Street and Cleaver Boulevard, 816-561-1181 or PeaceWorksKC@gmail.org.
Latino Arts Festival: Artists exhibits, vendor booths, car show, children’s art and entertainment area, food and drinks, live DJ, 1 to 6 p.m., downtown Kansas City, Kan., 520 Minnesota Ave.
Sept. 25
National Voter Registration Day 2018: The League of Women Voters of Johnson County plans to register individuals in Overland Park and Leawood. Locations to register: Central Library, Leawood Pioneer Library and Monticello Library. lwvjoco.org.
Sept. 26
Executive Leadership Series: Overland Park Chamber of Commerce presents quarterly breakfast, keynote speaker is Doug Girod, chancellor of The University of Kansas, 7:30 to 9 a.m., DoubleTree by Hilton, 10100 College Blvd., Overland Park, 913-491-3600 or opcc@opchamber.org.
Positively Pink Party: Celebrate National Women’s Health and Fitness Day, screening for blood pressure, balance, heart healthy, refreshments along with giveaways and door prizes, 9 to 11 a.m., St. Joseph Medical Center, Alex George auditorium, building D, 1000 Carondelet Drive, Kansas City, free.
Sept. 29
The Library Lets Loose: This festive fundraiser will feature fine food and drink pairings along with local music and artists, cocktail attire, 6 to 10 p.m., Central Resource Library, 9875 W. 87th St., Overland Park, $60, $75, 913-826-4740.
Sept. 30
The Johnson County NAACP 55th Annual Freedom Fund Kick Off Reception: This year’s theme is working together to broaden our community through education, keynote speaker Christine Bischoff, senior attorney Poverty Law Center, 6 p.m., DoubleTree, 10100 College Blvd., Overland Park, $75.
Oct. 5
Trivia Night: Secure your team of eight players to take on various categories of trivia and a chance to win prizes, BYOB, snacks will be provided, 7 to 10 p.m., Shawnee Town 1929, 11600 Johnson Drive, Shawnee, $300 team, 913-631-6545.
Oct. 6
Movie Night at the Barn: Bring your lawn chairs and sleeping bags to watch movies on the big screen, featuring “Steamboat Willie” and “City Lights,” refreshments will be sold at 1920s prices, 8 to 9:30 p.m., Shawnee Town 1929 Farm, 11501 W. 57th St., Shawnee, 913-248-2360.
Japan Festival: A mix of Japanese popular culture including both contemporary and traditional music performances, martial arts demonstrations, tea ceremonies Amine and Manga, Kimono exhibit, Samarai workshops, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Johnson County Community College, Carlsen Center, 12345 College Blvd., Overland Park, www.kcjapanfestival.org.
Oct. 6-7
Applefest: Come early and enjoy the hometown parade, demonstrations of the arts of candle and soap making, wood turning and carving, leather tanning, basket weaving, along with other arts and crafts, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 6, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 7, Downtown Weston, Main St., 816-640-2909.
Lisa Lopez, llopez@kcstar.com
