What’s happening in Johnson County and surrounding areas

Through-Sept. 28
Faces After Suicide: Lindsey Doolittle’s husband lost his battle with depression. She has turned tragedy into awareness with an exhibit with three components: ink drawings of loss survivors; a growing wall of letters written by survivors; and prevention resources from local, national and international organizations. 11 a.m to 5 p.m., Leedy-Voulkos Art Center, 2012 Baltimore Ave., Kansas City, www.abovetherug.com.
Sept. 14-16
Fiesta Hispana 2018: Three days filled with music, dancing and food, family fun, featuring local and international artists such as Jay Perez, Chicos De Barrio and Nortenos De Ojinaga, Friday 5 p.m. to 11 p.m., Saturday and Sunday noon to 11 p.m., Barney Allis Plaza, 12th and Central, Kansas City, free, www.kcfiestahispana.com.
Sept. 15
A Taste of Leawood: Enjoy small bites from local Leawood restaurants, beer, wine and more, must be 21 and older to attend, 7 to 10:30 p.m., Town Center Plaza, north side, 5000 W. 119th St., Leawood, $60, 913-499-1514 or Chamber@LeawoodChamber.org.
Sept. 16
Speak Up Walk: Stands for Suicide prevention education awareness for kids, 9 a.m., Garmin Pavilion, 1200 E. 151st., Olathe, $25 adults, $15, www.speakup.us.
Sept. 23
Family Fun Day Walk/Run: Bring the entire family out a great way to support the I Am Dom Foundation, which supports families that have a child facing cancer, 9 a.m., Dixon Stadium, 5041 Reinhardt Drive, Roeland Park, $25, 913-634-6666 or www.IAMDOM.org.
Sept. 20
Brookside Sip & Shop: Join in for an evening of sampling free wine samples and shopping at local businesses, grab dinner at participating restaurants offering specials, 5 to 7 p.m., Brookside Shopping area, 6330 Brookside Plaza, wwwbrooksidekc.org.
Sept. 22
The UNplaza Art Fair: Stop by and shop great time to get holiday gifts all from local artists such as paintings, pottery, stained glass, food vendors and more, all reasonable priced, the fair benefits the 100 artists and PeaceWorks, 10 a.m to 6 p.m., Southmoreland Park, Oak Street and Cleaver Boulevard, 816-561-1181 or PeaceWorksKC@gmail.org.
Sept. 25
National Voter Registration Day 2018: The League of Women Voters of Johnson County plans to register individuals in Overland Park and Leawood. With the races coming soon they would like register as many people as possible. Locations to register: Central Library, Leawood Pioneer Library and Monticello Library. lwvjoco.org.
Sept. 26
Executive Leadership Series: Overland Park Chamber of Commerce presents quarterly breakfast, keynote speaker is Doug Girod, chancellor of The University of Kansas, 7:30 to 9 a.m., DoubleTree by Hilton, 10100 College Blvd., Overland Park, 913-491-3600 or opcc@opchamber.org.
Sept. 29
The Library Lets Loose: This festive fundraiser will feature fine food and drink pairings along with local music and artists, cocktail attire, 6 to 10 p.m., Central Resource Library, 9875 W. 87th St., Overland Park, $60, $75, 913-826-4740.
Sept. 30
The Johnson County NAACP 55th Annual Freedom Fund Kick Off Reception: This year’s theme is working together to broaden our community through education, keynote speaker Christine Bischoff, senior attorney Poverty Law Center, 6 p.m., DoubleTree, 10100 College Blvd., Overland Park, $75.
Oct. 5
Trivia Night: Secure your team of eight players to take on various categories of trivia and a chance to win prizes, BYOB, snacks will be provided, 7 to 10 p.m., Shawnee Town 1929, 11600 Johnson Drive, Shawnee, $300 team, 913-631-6545
Oct. 6
Movie Night at the Barn: Bring your lawn chairs and sleeping bags to watch movies on the big screen, featuring ‘Steamboat Willie” and “City Lights,” refreshments will be sold at 1920s prices, 8 to 9:30 p.m., Shawnee Town 1929 Farm, 11501 W. 57th St., Shawnee, 913-248-2360
