American bulldog, domestic shorthair looking for forever homes

Budrow
Age: 1 year, 8 months
Breed: American bulldog mix
Budrow is a handsome guy searching for a family to spend his days with. His friends at the shelter say that he’s crate trained, house broken, and knows plenty of commands. He’s one smart dude. He walks well on a leash and would love to spend time outside with you!
Itchy
Age: 12 years
Breed: Domestic shorthair
Itchy is a twelve-year-old kitty but don’t let her age fool you. That’s just about middle age for a cat. Her foster mom says she’s an affectionate girl who loves being pet and LOVES belly rubs. She’d be a sweet and gentle companion and would do very well in a calm home.
