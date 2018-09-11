Budrow
Joco 913

American bulldog, domestic shorthair looking for forever homes

By Wayside Waifs

September 11, 2018 12:00 AM

Age: 1 year, 8 months

Breed: American bulldog mix

Budrow is a handsome guy searching for a family to spend his days with. His friends at the shelter say that he’s crate trained, house broken, and knows plenty of commands. He’s one smart dude. He walks well on a leash and would love to spend time outside with you!

Itchy

Age: 12 years

Breed: Domestic shorthair

Itchy is a twelve-year-old kitty but don’t let her age fool you. That’s just about middle age for a cat. Her foster mom says she’s an affectionate girl who loves being pet and LOVES belly rubs. She’d be a sweet and gentle companion and would do very well in a calm home.

Learn more about Budrow, Itchy, and all available Waifs at www.waysidewaifs.org

