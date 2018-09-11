Sure it has books, but you can borrow lawn tools at this library, too

Books, movies, magazines and music. You are certain to find those at your local library.
But lawn and gardening tools?
In Olathe, the answer is yes.
The city and the Olathe Public Library are piloting a Tool Lending Library at the downtown location, 201 E. Park St. Borrowers can check out small items like pruners and trowels, as well as axes, shovels, tree pole saws, push lawn mowers, post hole diggers, spreaders and wheelbarrows, both metal and polyester.
The tool library is open to people 18 or older with a Johnson County or Olathe library card account in good standing. To get started, borrowers must visit the downtown library, show a photo ID and apply for membership.
After that, members can borrow up to five tools for seven days. The library will be gathering feedback on the value of the tool library and what items should be added in the future. Learn more at OlatheLibrary.org.
Prevent package thefts from porches
Noting that a number of packages have been stolen from porches recently in northeast Johnson County, the city of Mission is urging homeowners to safeguard their deliveries.
If a package must be delivered when the homeowner is gone, the city advises, instruct the company to deliver it to a less visible spot like the side of the house. If possible, have the package sent to a business address or to a home where someone will be available to receive it.
Blue Valley picks school board member
Amy Tysseling is replacing Pam Robinson on the Blue Valley Board of Education.
She was one of nine candidates to express interest in the seat, which became vacant when Robinson moved out of state. The board chose her to serve out a term that ends in January 2020.
Tysseling, who is the chief financial officer at DEMDACO, has been the co-treasurer and a PTO board member at Overland Trail Elementary since 2016. She is on the district’s Business and Education for Schools of Tomorrow committee.
She has one child who attends school in the district.
College hires arts education director
Kara Armstrong is the new program director for arts education at Johnson County Community College.
In a news release, Armstrong said the job allows her “to partner with area schools and teachers to create rich arts experiences that will impact students’ learning for a lifetime.”
Most recently, she was director of arts education for Kansas City Young Audiences. She also has worked at the Heart of America Shakespeare Festival, Benedictine College and the Kansas City Repertory Theatre.
Take my stuff, please
Sept. 15 is Recirculation Saturday throughout Leawood, and deals don’t get any better than this.
Starting at 7 a.m. that day, homeowners can place unwanted items at the curb for anyone to pick up for free. By Monday morning, residents must remove anything that’s left. The city makes no pickups during the event.
Overland Park to pick up bulky items
Overland Park’s annual Bulky Item Pickup will begin this weekend, and this year it’s for residences west of Antioch Road.
Each address is limited to five items, which should be at the curb by 7 a.m.
For the first time, the city has arranged to have old mattresses picked up to be recycled or reused. Residents need to complete an online form, found at opkansas.org, before pickup, so a crew can remove it.
Here’s the Saturday pickup schedule:
▪ Sept. 15: North city limits to homes north of 99th Street or Terrace.
▪ Sept. 22: South of 99th Street or Terrace to homes north of 119th Street.
▪ Oct. 6: South of 119th Street to homes north of 135th Street.
▪ Oct. 13: South of 135th Street to the south city limits.
On their pickup day, residents can dispose of fencing, decking and construction waste, or rigid items more than 4 feet long, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Dennis Garrett Public Works facility, 11300 W. 91st St. Bring proof of residency for that day’s collection area.
A complete list of acceptable and forbidden items is at opkansas.org.
Park Palooza: fun for all ages
Park Palooza – with clowns, kites, hayrides, music and lots of stuff for kids – is back for the second year Sept. 16 at Shawnee Mission Park.
The free event is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sept. 16 at The Theatre the Park, which has a separate entrance 7710 Renner Road in Shawnee.
The Atlantic Express will serve up soul, funk and R&B for two hours starting at 4 p.m.
Before that, the kids can enjoy nature storytelling from 11:15 to 11:45 a.m.; Mr. Stinky Feet from 12:15 to 1 p.m.; H3TV from 1:15 to 2 p.m.; Mad Science from 2:15 to 2:45 p.m., and the Johnny and Adam Rhythm and Music Show from 3:15 to 4 p.m.
Visit JCPRD.com/parkpalooza for other details.
No biking or boarding on downtown sidewalks
The Spring Hill City Council has banned bicycles, roller skates, skateboards and similar modes from sidewalks in the downtown area.
The measure, passed Aug. 9, cited the hazards that the devices posted to pedestrians. It applies to the area of Main Street between Hale and Nichols streets.
Curtain to rise on ‘Macbeth’
Shakespeare’s “Macbeth,” a tragedy marked by murder and guilt, will be on stage later this month at Johnson County Community College.
Performances will be Sept. 21-23 and 28-30, at 7:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays in the Bodker Black Box Theatre at the Carlsen Center.
The academic production is free to the public, and seating is on a first-come, first-seated basis.
Weekend events in Shawnee
Shawnee is offering a double dose of entertainment on Sept. 15.
From 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Shawnee Town 1929 will host the 43rd annual Friends of Shawnee Town Arts & Crafts Fair & Fall Festival.
More than 130 vendors will be represented, plus food booths, free kids activities and music throughout the day. Admission is $1. The venue is at 57th and Cody streets.
And from 9 a.m. to noon, the city is sponsoring an open house at the fire station at 6501 Quivira Road. Kids can explore fire trucks, motorcycles, police cruisers, backhoes and other city vehicles. Also look for face painting, a selfie station and food from the grill. Visitors can also get updated on city projects.
A primer on mental health
“Mental Health First Aid” will be presented from 8:15 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 15 at the Johnson County Central Resource Library, 9875 W. 87th St. in Overland Park.
Presented by Johnson County Mental Health, the interactive eight-hour course builds mental health literacy and helps people understand and respond to signs of mental illness in others. The course is recommended for people in a public service role but could benefit anyone interested in learning more about mental health and helping someone in crisis.
Lunch will be provided, and registration is required. Register by emailing JCMHCevents@jocogov.org or calling 913-715-7880.
Hear local musicians for free
Three free concerts offered this fall by the Johnson County Arts & Heritage Center feature live performances by local musicians, along with a conversation on their art. Here’s the lineup for the Listen Local Live events, which begin at 6:30 p.m. at the center, 8788 Metcalf Ave. in Overland Park:
▪ Sept. 14: Lava Dreams, an electronica band.
▪ Oct. 12: The folk group Howard Iceberg & Chad Brothers.
▪ Nov. 9: The Natalie Bates Quartet, a jazz group.
Celebrate the monarchs
The Johnson County parks system has scheduled two events related to the fall migration of monarch butterflies through the area.
▪ Flight of the Monarch, from 10 a.m. to noon Sept. 22 at Ernie Miller Park in Olathe, is for children 8 and up accompanied by a parent or guardian. They will learn about butterflies and help capture, tag and release monarchs to continue their journey to Mexico.
The cost $6 for Johnson County residents, or $7 for nonresidents who register by Sept. 21. The cost rises to $9 on event day, if space is available. Visit www.jcprd.com, click Register for Activities and search for Course ID 11707.
▪ For the 50-plus set, Magical Monarch Migration will take place at 10 a.m. Sept. 25 at the Ernie Miller, 909 N. Kansas 7. It includes a light breakfast, information about the butterflies and the wildflowers they depend on, a chance to tag butterflies and milkweed seeds to take home and grow.
The event costs $15 for Johnson County residents or $17 for nonresidents. To register, call 913-831-3359 or go to www.jcprd.com, click Register for Activities and search for course ID 11864.
Comments