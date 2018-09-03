Overland Park recommends against moving Farmers’ Market to nearby park

Overland Park officials are recommending that the city proceed with improvements to a downtown park without relocating the Farmers’ Market there. The decision is certain to please nearby residents who were worried about the traffic and hubbub that the relocated market would generate.
The City Council’s Community Development Committee will consider the proposal and take public comments when it meets at 7 p.m. Sept. 5.
A consultant had developed four proposals for the 3.8-acre Santa Fe Commons Park at 8045 Santa Fe Drive -- two that included the relocated Farmers’ Market and two that did not. Officials later whittled the proposals to two -- with and without the market -- but the consultant will review both of the non-market concepts when the committee meets Sept. 5 in the Council Chambers at 8500 Santa Fe Drive.
Santa Fe Commons Park eventually will be renamed Thompson Park in honor of a couple that is providing $1 million toward the estimated $3 million cost of improvements.
Metsker gets four more years as election commissioner
A long delay in reporting election results from the Aug. 7 primary did not stop Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach from reappointing Ronnie Metsker to a four-year term as Johnson County Election Commissioner. In fact, Kobach cited Metsker’s response to the problem as a reason he deserves a full term.
Metsker was first appointed in 2016 to serve the remainder of former commissioner Brian Newby’s term.
“Ronnie oversaw the shift of Johnson County from a system without any paper trail to a paper trail balloting system, which I specifically asked him to do. It was essential to ensuring the integrity of our elections and public confidence in our elections,” Kobach said when announcing the appointment on Aug. 30. “When the system resulted in some delays in the reporting of results on election night, Commissioner Metsker addressed the problem swiftly and with competence.”
The company that provided Johnson County’s new voting machines took responsibility for the delay. The vendor said that county officials followed proper procedures in handling the election and later said it had identified a software glitch that slowed the reporting of results.
Metsker is a former state representative and a former chair of the Johnson County Republican Party.
German musicians to visit
More than 60 German high school students from the Overland Park Sister City of Bietigheim-Bissingen are visiting the area through Sept. 9 and will perform at 7 p.m. Sept. 6 in an Exchange Concert at Johnson County Community College’s Yardley Hall. The concert is free and open to the public.
The students are part of an exchange program that the Shawnee Mission South Orchestra has participated in since 1983. A year ago, a similar number of Shawnee Mission South students were hosted by Bietigheim-Bissingen families.
“It’s an experience of a lifetime for both our students and the German students who visit,” the school’s orchestra director, Jonathan Wiebe, said in a news release.
The students also will perform Sept. 7 at the halftime show at the Shawnee Mission South home football game.
County names deputy manager
After taking the job on an interim basis in January, Maury Thompson is now the deputy manager for Johnson County.
County Manager Penny Postoak Ferguson made the appointment, which took effect Aug. 26.
Thompson began working for the county in 1986 at Johnson County Developmental Supports and served multiple roles there. In 2001, he left to become executive director of a similar social services agency in Chanute, Kan., where he also served on the city commission and as mayor.
In 2007, Thompson returned to Johnson County Developmental Supports as executive director until becoming assistant county manager in 2013.
Hearing Sept. 11 on PV housing rules
In response to concerns about housing teardowns and the larger homes that replace the old ones, Prairie Village is considering updated rules governing new housing construction.
A public hearing on the proposal has been set for 6:30 p.m. Sept. 11 in the City Council chambers at 7700 Mission Road, where residents can give their feedback to the Planning Commission. Find the proposed changes at pvkansas.com. The full information packet for the meeting will be posted by Sept. 7.
Written comments also can be sent to cityclerk@pvkansas.com.
Suicide awareness is focus of walk
In memory of three young people who died by suicide, the Speak Up Foundation of Kansas City has scheduled its third annual Speak Up Walk the morning of Sept. 16 at Garmin Pavilion, 1200 E. 151st St. in Olathe.
Proceeds from the third-mile walk will support mental health programs, speakers and activities in Kansas City area schools. “Speak Up” stands for Suicide Prevention Education Awareness for Kids United as Partners.
Mental health organizations will host resource tables during the event, and baskets of donated items will be raffled to benefit the foundation.
The walk is being held in memory of Jason Arkin, Sara Prideaux and Lane Marrs, whose loved ones want to prevent similar tragedies by removing the stigma of mental illness.
“If you have cancer or other visible illness, it is OK to talk about. When it is a mental illness, those impacted, like Lane, often hide in misplaced shame ....,” said Lane’s mother, Jan Marrs. “I wanted to join an effort that finds ways to get teens, schools and families to bring the illness to light.”
The participation fee is $15 for adults and $10 for youth 18 and under. To register ahead of time, visit www.speakup.us.
No reason to be bored this weekend
Fests in JoCo
Festivals, music, drama and dogs: Johnson County has it all this weekend, when entertaining events are scheduled in a number of cities. A sampling:
▪ Lenexa: The annual Spinach Festival – marking Lenexa’s 1930s heritage as the Spinach Capital of the World — runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 8.
The free event will feature a spinach recipe contest and the world’s largest spinach salad, along with food, music, entertainment, antique vendors and lots of fun for kids. The venue is Sar-Ko-Par Trails Park, 87th Street Parkway and Lackman Road. Shuttles will run to the venue. Learn more at lenexa.com.
▪ Prairie Village: The Prairie Village Jazz Festival, from 3 to 10:30 p.m. Sept 8, brings thousands of people to Harmon Park each year for an evening of music, food, drink and fellowship. Admission is $5 for adults and free for children 18 and under.
The lineup starts with the Shawnee Mission East Blue Knights at 3 p.m. and concludes with the Logan Richardson Blues People from 9 to 10:30 p.m. The park is at 77th Street and Mission Road. No dogs or outside refreshments allowed.
▪ Olathe: The Johnson County Old Settlers celebration returns Sept. 6-8 in downtown Olathe, with carnival rides, food and craft booths – plus evening entertainment. A parade takes place at 10 a.m. Sept. 8, with an antique auto show from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. that day outside Olathe City Hall.
▪ Leawood: Starring six canine characters at a doggie daycare, the Kansas City area premiere of “BARK! The Musical” takes place Sept. 7-9 at Ironwoods Park, 14701 Mission Road. courtesy of the Leawood Stage Company.
One Leawood Stage Company performance will be part of Bark in the Park, an event for dogs and their companions from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 8. Visiting canines can compete for the designation of best kisser, best singer and other coveted titles. Also look for a Dog n’ Jog; pet adoptions; demonstrations by agility, obedience and Frisbee dogs; and “Pooch Paint,” where pet paws can create a canvas of up to four colors that owners can take home and frame.
The musical will be presented indoors at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 7 for people only. Pets are welcome for outdoor performances at 11 a.m. Sept. 8 and 5:30 p.m. Sept. 9.
See leawoodstageco.org for prices and advance tickets, or call April Bishop at 913-663-9157.
▪ Roeland Park: A citywide garage sale takes place Sept. 6-9.
9/11 observance in Overland Park
The public is invited to a 9/11 Memorial program at 7:30 a.m. Sept. 11 at the Overland Park Fire Training Center, where honor guard members will lower the U.S. flag to half staff, place a wreath at the victims’ panel and strike a bell at key moments.
The program, in remembrance of the terrorist atacks on Sept. 11, 2001, will last until 9:30 a.m. The center is at 12401 Hemlock St.
Hay rides coming to county parks
From Sept. 15 through Nov. 18, the Johnson County parks system is offering hayrides to groups that sign up at least two weeks in advance. In addition, two public rides are scheduled for those who prefer to register individually without a significant deposit.
Tractor-drawn hayrides take place seven days a week at Oak Ridge Parklands, 7460 Ogg Road in Shawnee; and on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays at Heritage Park, 16050 Pflumm Road in Olathe.
The rides last about an hour and are followed by hour-long campfires with cider and marshmallows. The cost is $7 per person or a minimum of $80. Each wagon holds up 25 people, and one adult per 10 children is required. Call 913-831-3359 to schedule.
Pre-registration is required for the $7 public rides, which are at 2:30 p.m. Sept. 30 and Nov. 4 at Oak Ridge Parklands. Call 913-831-3359 or visit www.jcprd.com, click on Register for Activities, and search for course ID 11943 for Sept. 30 or 11944 for Nov. 4.
Name that sculpture
Roeland Park wants your naming ideas for the Jorge Blanco sculpture that will be installed next spring in R Park, 5535 Juniper Drive. And it’s looking for money to finance the artwork, too.
In July, the artist visited the park and recommended that the figure of a running man be placed northeast of the parking lot. City leaders accepted the idea
The runner symbolizes the forward movement of the city. The sculpture also contains three Rs to represent “Reading, ‘Riting and ‘Rithmetic” in tribute to the elementary school that once stood on the property.
The naming contest ends Dec. 31, and people can submit more than one entry. The city said proposed names should reflect the spirit or feeling of the artwork. A citizens committee will choose five names as finalists, and Blanco will select the winner.
Entry forms are available at City Hall and at roelandpark.net. Click on News & Announcements and go to the July 20 posting about the contest.
In mid-August, meanwhile, the city posted a plea for donations to finish raising the $56,000 cost of the privately funded sculpture. More than three-fourths of the money had been secured at that time.
Checks should be made payable to “Roeland Park Community Foundation” with
“R Park Sculpture” in the memo line. Donations should be taken or mailed to City Hall, 4600 W. 51st St., Roeland Park, KS 66205.
Comments