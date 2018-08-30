Energetic terrier, sweet gray kitty looking for forever homes

Perro
Age: 2
Breed: Terrier mix
Perro is a sweet fella with so much love to give. He originally came to Wayside from another shelter in April 2018. His friends around here describe him as a happy guy with plenty of energy. He’s taken field trips around the area and loves hiking, swimming, and riding in the car. If you’re looking for an active partner, Perro is for you. He’ll be a loyal pal and will stick by your side no matter what life throws your way.
Knox
Age: 10
Breed: Domestic shorthair
Knox has gorgeous gray fur. Don’t let his age fool you, he still has plenty of life to live. He came to Wayside after being found as a stray and he’s happy to be somewhere safe and comfortable. Knox would do best in a calm, quiet home. He can be a little shy at first but will warm up to a new environment quickly. If you’re looking for a lap kitty to cozy up with, look no further.
