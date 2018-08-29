What’s happening in Johnson County and surround areas

Sept. 1-Sept. 28
Faces After Suicide: Lindsey Doolittle’s husband lost his battle with depression. She has turned tragedy into awareness with an exhibit with three components: ink drawings of loss survivors; a growing wall of letters written by survivors; and prevention resources from local, national and international organizations. 11 a.m to 5 p.m., Leedy-Voulkos Art Center, 2012 Baltimore Ave., Kansas City, www.abovetherug.com.
Sept. 4
14th Annual Doggie Dunk: The last swim of the season goes to the dogs, for everyone's safety, humans are not allowed in the pool during this event, 5 to 7 p.m., Leawood Aquatic Center, 10601 Lee Blvd., Leawood, $3 Leawood resident, $5 others, 913-982-2433.
Sept. 5
Table Top Game Night: Bring your favorite board game and make new friends. Games like Settlers of Catan, Ticket to Ride and Apples to Apples will be provided. 6 to 7:45 p.m., Antioch Library, 8700 Shawnee Mission Parkway, Shawnee, 913-826-1806.
Leawood Singers: Join the first rehearsal of a volunteer women’s chorus, directed by Stephanie Henry, 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., Lutheran Church of the Resurrection, 9100 Mission Road, Prairie Village.
Sept. 6
German Exchange Student Concert: More than 60 students from one of Overland Parks Sister cities, Bietigheim-Bissingen, will play in the concert, 7 p.m., Yardley Hall, Johnson County Community College, 12345 College Blvd., Overland Park, free, 913-314-8829.
Sept. 8
13th Annual Paws in the Dog Walk Festival: Dog walk, vendors, raffles. a contest and more, 9 a.m. to noon, English Landing Park, 816-587-0918.
A Constitutional Convention: Join the League of Women Voters of Johnson County to learn about the dangers a Constitutional convention poses and why opening one could harm America’s basic principles of government and citizens, 9 to 10 a.m., Atonement Lutheran Church, 9948 Metcalf, Overland Park, free, http://www.lwvjoco.org/.
Sept. 9
SASS-MoKan 15th Annual Walk to Remember Lives Lost to Suicide: Join the group and remember your loved ones who died from suicide or a traumatic event, 9 a.m., Loose Park, 5200 Wornall Road, Kansas City, $25 advance, $30, http://www. sass-mokan.com/Sass-walk/.
Sept. 14-16
Fiesta Hispana 2018: Three days filled with music, dancing and food, family fun, featuring local and international artists such as Jay Perez, Chicos De Barrio and Nortenos De Ojinaga, Friday 5 p.m. to 11 p.m., Saturday and Sunday noon to 11 p.m., Barney Allis Plaza, 12th and Central, Kansas City, free, www.kcfiestahispana.com.
Sept. 15
A Taste of Leawood: Enjoy small bites from local Leawood restaurants, beer, wine and more, must be 21 and older to attend, 7 to 10:30 p.m., Town Center Plaza, north side, 5000 W. 119th St., Leawood, $60, 913-499-1514 or Chamber@LeawoodChamber.org.
Sept. 16
Speak Up Walk: Stands for Suicide prevention education awareness for kids, 9 a.m. Garmin Pavilion, 1200 E. 151st., Olathe, $25 adults, $15, www.speakup.us.
Sept. 23
Family Fun Day Walk/Run: Bring the entire family out a great way to support the I Am Dom Foundation, which supports families that have a child facing cancer, 9 a.m., Dixon Stadium, 5041 Reinhardt Drive, Roeland Park, $25, 913-634-6666 or www.IAMDOM.org.
Sept. 22
The UNplaza Art Fair: Stop by and shop great time to get holiday gifts all from local artists such as paintings, pottery, stained glass, food vendors and more, all reasonable priced, the fair benefits the 100 artists and PeaceWorks, 10 a.m to 6 p.m., Southmoreland Park, Oak Street and Cleaver Boulevard, 816-561-1181 or PeaceWorksKC@gmail.org.
Sept. 26
Executive Leadership Series: Overland Park Chamber of Commerce presents quarterly breakfast, keynote speaker is Doug Girod, chancellor of The University of Kansas, 7:30 to 9 a.m., DoubleTree by Hilton, 10100 College Blvd., Overland Park, 913-491-3600 or opcc@opchamber.org.
Sept. 30
The Johnson County NAACP 55th Annual Freedom Fund Kick Off Reception: This year’s theme is working together to broaden our community through education, keynote speaker Christine Bischoff, senior attorney Poverty Law Center, 6 p.m., DoubleTree, 10100 College Blvd., Overland Park, $75.
Lisa Lopez, llopez@kcstar.com
