PV council voted no to UN-sponsored resolution on gender discrimination

A resolution meant to express the city of Prairie Village’s opposition to gender discrimination is headed back to the drawing board after a majority of the City Council argued that the measure should be broader and protect other marginalized groups.
The council voted 7-5 on Monday to ask staff to rewrite the resolution to say the city is opposed to any form of illegal discrimination recognized under federal or state law.
Council members also instructed staff to remove any mention of the Convention on the Elimination of all forms of Discrimination Against Women, or CEDAW, a United Nations-sponsored treaty that had been the focus of the original resolution.
“We’re not supposed to be the poster child for an international organization who wants to make a headline,” said Councilwoman Brooke Morehead, who voted for sending the measure back and said she didn’t believe Prairie Village currently has any issues with gender discrimination. “We don’t need it. I think we’re signaling to people that maybe we have a problem if we pass something like this.”
Morehead was joined by council members Serena Schermoly, Dan Runion, Sheila Myers, Andrew Wang, Terrence Gallagher and Ted Odell in voting to rewrite the resolution.
The UN’s General Assembly adopted CEDAW in 1979, charging member countries with taking “appropriate steps” to end social, cultural, political, economic and civil discrimination against women and girls. The United States has yet to ratify the measure, but more than 40 U.S. cities and 20 state legislatures have passed resolutions supporting CEDAW. A handful of cities have also adopted ordinances that incorporate the treaty’s principles into municipal law.
Locally, only Kansas City has approved a resolution supporting CEDAW, passing the measure in December 2014. Prairie Village would have been the first city government in Kansas to do so.
Runion called it a “feel good” issue that highlighted gender discrimination but ignored other types of discrimination, such as those affecting race or disability.
“While well-intentioned, … ironically it creates probably arguably some discrimination in itself by saying we’re going to pull out of the mixture of other protected classes not only gender but specifically women,” Runion said. “I don’t know if we have compelling evidence of discrimination in the city.”
Gallagher noted that a large percentage of the city’s leadership is female and that the city’s police department recently made news by having a shift made up entirely of female officers and dispatchers.
Schermoly, who had voted in June to have staff draft the CEDAW resolution, said she had changed her mind. She said constituents had raised concerns that the city eventually could be forced to pay for an expensive gender discrimination study in connection with the resolution, even though such a study is not mentioned in the measure.
Those supporting the original resolution criticized the majority’s concerns as overblown.
“It saddens me greatly that this is a debate,” said Councilman Tucker Poling. “We’re not signing on to be a subject of the United Nations. We’re not committing to any kind of studies or committing a single taxpayer dollar. We’re just, as leaders, stating something that should not be controversial.”
Poling was joined in voting against the rewrite by council members Ron Nelson, Jori Nelson, Chad Herring and Courtney McFadden.
In other business, the council voted to give initial approval to a plan to add traffic calming measures to 67th Street between Roe and Nall avenues. The measures will include adding signs that measure and display drivers’ speed and a series of pylons near Hodges Drive that will narrow the width of the road. More than 60 percent of residents along the stretch of road signed a petition requesting the traffic calming measures.
Council members will hold a final vote on the plan on Sept. 4.
