Rabbit duo, Lab mix ready to offer their unconditional love

Liberty
Age: 8
Breed: Labrador retriever
Meet Liberty. She’s a sweet gal with an old soul. She’s a Lab mix. Don’t let her age fool you though, she’s still got plenty of spunk. Liberty’s had a rough few months. She was transferred to Wayside in June 2018 and was adopted a few times but never found the right fit. She’s looking for her permanent forever family. Could that be you? Liberty needs a home without cats, dogs, and small mammals. In exchange, she’ll give you all her love unconditionally.
Spike and Spot
Age: 2
Breed: Rabbits
Spike and Spot are a bonded pair of rabbits looking to hop their way into someone’s heart. Around here, they’ve enjoyed playing in boxes and paper bags and even with some toys. They also love fresh veggies. These two will sure keep you entertained and will give you all the bunny love they have.
Learn more about Liberty, Spike, Spot, and all available animals at www.waysidewaifs.org!
