What’s happening in Johnson County

Through Aug. 26
Fifth Annual Charlie Parker Celebration: Explore the legacy of Charlie Parker, a Kansas City native. The event serves as an opportunity to promote the music of local KC jazz artists performing alongside Tivon Pennicott and Lonnie McFadden, various Kansas City are jazz clubs and special venues, visit CharlieParkerCelebration.com.
Aug. 22
Jammin on the Green with the Grand Marquis: An inspiration of Kansas City Blues, New Orleans jazz and Memphis soul, creating a blend of American roots music with original material and revitalized classics. Bring coolers and lawn chairs and enjoy the music. 7 to 8:30 p.m., Shawnee Town, 11501 W. 57th St., Shawnee, free, 913-248-2360.
Read to a Dog: The friendly session allows kids to practice their reading skills with a certified and well-behaved therapy dog as an audience, 4 to 5 p.m., Leawood Pioneer Library, 4700 Town Center Drive, 913-826-4600.
Aug. 23
Community-Wide Course: A 36-week course for those considering conversion to Judaism, learn Hebrew and study with rabbis from the Reform, Conservative and Orthodox movements, 7 to 9 p.m., Rabbinical Association of Greater Kansas City, 5801 W. 115th St., Overland Park, 913-327-4622 or afprogram@aol.com.
Kendra Gives Back Party: Enjoy an evening with sips, sweets and jewels; 20 percent of all sales will benefit the SCAD Alliance, 5 to 7 p.m., Kendra Scott, Town Center Crossing, 4533 W. 119th St., Leawood, 913-326-1806.
Aug. 24
Executive Leadership Series: Featuring Michael Rea, founder and CEO of Rx Savings Solutions, who will share insights on career and personal success. 7:30 to 9 a.m., DoubleTree by Hilton Kansas City-Overland Park, 10100 College Blvd., Overland Park, $30 members, $40 others, 913-491-3600 or astock@opchamber.org.
Aug. 25
Second Annual Vintage 1920s baseball game: Baseball played the Babe Ruth 1920s way. The Minneapolis Millers and the Kansas City Blues will take the field. 4 to 6 p.m., Shawnee Town, 11501 W. 57th St., Shawnee, free, 913-248-2360.
Conversation Group: Learning English is essential and the key to success. Join the group to practice your skills, 9 to 11 a.m., Oak Park Library, 9500 Blue Jacket St., Overland Park, 913-826-1806.
Aug. 26
The Overland Park Orchestra: Concert series will kick off with A Voyage to a New Age With Heroes and Friends concert series, 3 p.m., Johnson County Community College, 12345 College Blvd., Overland Park, free, nhclark@planetkc.com.
16th Annual Head for the Cure 5K Run & Walk: Anticipating 5,000 participants this year to raise awareness and funds for brain cancer research. Proceeds benefit the Brain Tumor Collaborative and KU Cancer Center and Solace House. 8 a.m., Corporate Woods (Building 40), $35 through Aug. 22, $40 after. www.headforthecure.org/metro-kc.
Taco Dinner: Teamsters Hispanic Caucus Kansas City vicinity will sponsor the event, three tacos and rice, noon to 4 p.m., American Legion Post #213, 1044 South 26th St., Kansas City, Kan., $5.
KC SuperStar 2018: Finalist will be chosen from the region, join in and cheer for all the contestants, they will be searching for the best voice in the Greater Kansas City area, 7 p.m., Yardley Hall Johnson County College, 12345 College Blvd., Overland Park, www.kcsuperstar.org.
Aug. 30
Leawood Chamber Young Professionals After Hours: Join for drinks and great food to expand your professional relationship, ages 21-39, reservations are requested. 4:30 to 6 p.m., Sullivan’s Steakhouse, 4501 W. 119th St., Leawood, 913-498-1514, ext. 2 or support@leawoodchamber.org.
Work Lunch at Barley’s Kitchen: Come make new business connections at this networking event. Reservations requested, chamber members only, Barley’s Kitchen & Tap, 11924 W. 119th St., Overland Park, $25, 913-491-3600 or opcc@opchamber.org .
Sept. 5
Table Top Game Night: Bring your favorite board game and make new friends. Games like Settlers of Catan, Ticket to Ride and Apples to Apples will be provided. 6 to 7:45 p.m., Antioch Library, 8700 Shawnee Mission Parkway, Shawnee, 913-826-1806.
Sept. 9
SASS-MoKan 15th Annual Walk to Remember Lives Lost to Suicide: Join the group and remember your loved ones how passed away to suicide or a traumatic death, 9 a.m., Loose Park, 5200 Wornall, Kansas City, $25 advance , $30, http://www.sass-mokan.com/Sass-walk/.
