‘You Be You’ expands to more schools

Johnson County is well represented in a list of schools that are joining You Be You, the teen mental health campaign of Jewish Family Services that’s entering its second year.
The new participants include Olathe North, Olathe Northwest, Olathe South, Olathe West and Olathe East high schools; Pioneer Trail Middle School; Shawnee Mission South and Shawnee Mission Northwest high schools; and Oxford Middle School. Also joining are Turner, Lee’s Summit, Lee’s Summit West and Lee’s Summit North high schools.
You Be You is a school-based, student-led initiative for sharing positive messaging of self-worth and value. It was developed by Jewish Family Services in partnership with the advertising firm Bernstein Rein, emphasizing mental wellness.
Students used a variety of materials developed by Bernstein Rein and created additional tools to reach their peers with messages that they didn’t need to be perfect, but to just be themselves.
The advertising agency donated services to the project. The Speak Up Foundation, founded by three local families whose children died by suicide, is the strategic funder of the You Be You campaign and is focusing this year’s funding on the new schools. Jewish Family Services has brought in other funders to maintain the program in the 10 pilot schools that launched the program a year ago.
Those are Hyman Brand Hebrew Academy in Johnson County, University Academy in Kansas City and several Blue Springs district schools: Blue Springs and Blue Springs South high schools, Valley View High School, Freshman Center High School, Paul Kinder Middle School, Moreland Ridge Middle School, Delta Woods Middle School and Brittany Hill Middle School.
“It became so popular and people saw the need for it, so additional schools came to us wanting to implement the program,” said Sarah Link Ferguson, Mental Health Coalition Coordinator who oversees the You Be You campaign.
The effort will continue to use posters, stickers, installations and T-shirts to spread the message, in addition to some new elements, Ferguson said. Keeping connected with the students is also part of the plan.
“This year we are implementing a comprehensive social media plan that includes students from different schools being able to communicate with each other, share ideas, photos and videos,” Ferguson said.
Another potential growth area is offering educational activities helping teens and parents to communicate more openly and comfortably about mental health issues.
Police target impaired driving
Through Labor Day, a number of police departments are stepping up impaired-driving enforcement during the annual “You Drink. You Drive. You Lose” campaign sponsored by the Kansas Department of Transportation.
“Merriam officers will work hard looking for intoxicated drivers during this annual campaign,” the city’s police chief, Michael Daniels, said in a news release. “Wouldn’t it be nice if they didn’t have to? Please don’t drink and drive.”
Merriam police will work overtime hours on the project, looking for drunken-driving cues like weaving, speed changes and unsafe lane changes. About 150 Kansas law enforcement agencies are participating.
Meeting on ideas for 71st and Cherokee
Prairie Village wants to alter the intersection at 71st Street and Cherokee Drive, switching from the current Y intersection to a safer T configuration. The city has developed two ideas for a green space that would include landscaping and the island fountain.
An open house will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Aug. 22 to brief residents on the plans and get their feedback. It’s at the Prairie Village Community Center, 7720 Mission Road.
Click on the calendar item at www.pvkansas.com to find more information and images of the proposals.
Fairway welcomes little gymnasts
For only a dollar per child, parents can take their young children to Fairway City Hall so they can spend two hours getting the wiggles out.
During the school year, the new hours for open gym gymnastics will be from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesdays and Thursdays. The kids will be able to climb or jump on new gymnastics equipment that sits on a 30- by 30-foot pad.
Children must be accompanied by an adult during open gym. City Hall is at 5240 Belinder Road.
Orchestra begins new season
The Overland Park Orchestra will launch its 2018-2019 season with a free concert on Aug. 26.
“Voyage to a New Age with Heroes and Friends” begins at 3 p.m. in the Polsky Theater of the Carlsen Center at Johnson County Community College, 12345 College Blvd. in Overland Park.
The volunteer group’s new music director, Shah Sadikov, will lead the orchestra in music by Debussy, Mendelssohn, Beethoven, Bizet and Elgar.
Learn to build a rain garden
Lenexa is offering a course on eco-friendly rain gardens, along with plants to help homeowners get started on one. Rain gardens are shallow depressions planted with native vegetation that mitigate drainage problems while reducing dirty runoff.
The class runs from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Sept. 5. at the Lenexa Municipal Services Service Center, 7700 Cottonwood St.
The optional plant packages cost $75, and there’s one for sun and one for shade. The class is free without the plant package. Either way, participants should register at lenexa.com. Click on All News to find the announcement and a link.
Those who buy plants can apply at the workshop for a 75 percent reimbursement.
Tour de Shawnee coming up
The 29th annual Tour de Shawnee on Aug. 26 offers three routes to bicyclists: 5-, 12-, 25-mile courses that begin and end at the Power Play Family Entertainment Center in Shawnee at Mission Parkway and Pflumm Road.
Check-in begins at 6:30 a.m. and the ride will start at 7:30 a.m. Proceeds benefit the juvenile diabetes organization JDRF. Register at cityofshawnee.org.
Internet help expanded to veterans
Comcast is expanding eligibility for its Internet Essentials broadband adoption program to low-income veterans in the Kansas City area who live within the company’s service area.
Internet Essentials provides high-speed internet service to low-income families for $9.95 a month plus tax, with the option to purchase an internet-ready computer for less than $150 and free digital literacy training.
More than 1,500 Kansas City area veterans are now eligible for the program as well. More information is available at www.internetessentials.com/veterans.
Operations returning to Spring Hill Civic Center
Renovations are complete at the former school that serves as the Spring Hill Civic Center, and city functions are returning to the building at 401 N. Madison St.
During the construction, the city had been operating from Spring Hill’s oldest downtown building at 102 S. Main St.
City offices reopened this week in the renovated building, and the City Council will hold its Aug. 23 meeting there at 7 p.m.
The first Municipal Court date in the Civic Center will be at 8:30 a.m. Sept. 4. Board and commission meetings will resume there in September.
Comments