How my tongue almost killed me: A (slightly) hyperbolic tale from a dental chair

I had my first cavity the same year that I had my first child. Although the pregnancy/cavity pattern was repeated with the next two kids, my husband still claims victory in our Who Gets the First Cavity contest. Not conceding defeat on a pregnancy technicality, I went to the dentist for those fillings like a person eager to pay any price for the luxury of sitting in a recliner for an hour.
On a pain scale of Hitting Funny Bone to Breaking Leg, getting a cavity filled is in the Toe-Stub range: Short-term discomfort with a slight, ghost-pain chaser. According to the National Institute of Dental and Craniofacial Research, 92 percent of American adults with teeth (a surprising 5 percent do not) have had a cavity. That means that 92 percent of you are saying, “It’s no big deal, Susan.”
You’re right, it’s no big deal. I’ve had far more uncomfortable dental chair experiences. The crown I got last year, for instance, or wisdom teeth extractions I had at 40. (Which came with a bonus sting when the oral surgeon said, “Usually we see patients a lot younger than you.”)
I took an experienced indifferent attitude to my dentist last week to get a filling replaced (this does not qualify against me in the Fewest Cavities contest my husband and I are having.)
Legs-up in dental chair, paper bib, icky-tasting swab of numbing gel, frighteningly large needle jabbed, wiggled, and sloooowly drawn out. Finally, I was left alone for 5 minutes to scroll through Twitter while my face disappeared.
“Is your lip numb yet?” the dentist asked me.
“No, but part of my tongue is.”
Another jab of anesthetic; more alone time.
That’s when I started to freak out. With each passing second, I felt less and less of my tongue. When all but a tiny sliver on the right side was still operable, I began to wonder how I was going to swallow properly. If swallowing didn’t work, I would drown, right? A person can drown in 5 minutes! Drowning is silent, isn’t it? No one would hear me and “Pelton & Crane” would be the last thing I saw before Jesus.
I tested a swallow.
It was tricky and reminded me of those times I’ve swallowed and breathed at the same time and started choking. No way did I have enough control of my tongue to get through that! Imagination, take the wheel!
A vivid imagination is a terrific thing until you imagine yourself drowning in a dental chair.
The hygienist appeared. “How’s it going?”
How’s it going? I’m drowing! is what I thought; what I said was, “OK.”
Snap out of it, Susan!
In numb-mouthese I said, “I can only feel a tiny part of my tongue, I’m going to drown on my spit, right?”
This was humorous to her.
This was not humorous to me.
Instead of “Code Red, STAT!” she said, “We’ll keep the chair at a higher angle, you’ll be fine.”
I did not feel fine.
“I’m freaking out” I said. But with only one-eighth of a functioning tongue it sounded more like, “Uh’aaz flhekin ou!”
I figured having a medical professional standing over me with a saliva vacuum was probably a very good thing and let the drilling commence.
Has there always been that much drilling?
Finally, with my jaw sore, my imagination exhausted and my tongue still not functioning, the cavity was filled and I mentally vowed to the dental gods to floss every hour of every day.
What the dentist said then was, “We’ll see you in a couple of weeks to fill that cavity on the other side.”
What I heard was, “You’re losing the Fewest Cavities contest.”
I wonder how I can blame the kids for this.
Susan Vollenweider is a Kansas City based writer and podcaster. To listen to her co-host the award-winning women’s history or history-based media podcasts or to read more of her work visit www.thehistorychicks.com.
