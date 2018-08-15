How do millennials spend their money? Here’s a quick breakdown

Headlines have long debated the spending patterns of the generation of people born between 1982 and 1997, commonly referred to as millennials.
Among the things millennials don’t spend money on are diamonds, homes, cable services or even bar soap.
But this begs the question: How does the millennial generation actually spend their money?
The quick answer is: meticulously.
The gaps in this generation’s financial behaviors may be attributed to the rising cost of living and the not-so-rising level of salary. Speculative numbers suggest that more than 60 percent of this generation carries student loan debt, arguably leaving less disposable income.
When it comes to deciding what to spend their hard-earned money on, here are some of the most common behaviors of millennials.
They seek out companies they believe in. Called “brand loyal,” this is a group of spenders who genuinely care about where their money is going. They look for companies that treat their employees, their communities and their environments well.
But they prefer generic brands to brand name. Brand name doesn’t have as much status for millennials. They’re looking for function above fame for most household items.
They do the majority of their shopping digitally. About 85 percent of the next purchases made by millennials will not take place in a brick and mortar store. They are taking advantage of shopping on a global scale, and shipment is a small price to pay for exactly what you want delivered to your door.
They research heavily before committing. More than possibly any other generation, this is a group that relies on word of mouth — even if it’s from strangers. Online reviews are a hot commodity when considering a purchase.
They’ll pay for experience over material. Millennials are more likely to pay for events or memories — like concert tickets, bar tabs or road trips — than they are for tangible items.
If your target market is this group of people in their twenties and thirties, these may be some good things to integrate into your strategy.
And keep it mind when you come across another article claiming millennials have “ruined” an industry. There may be more to it than meets the eye.
Kat’s Money Corner is posted on Dollars & Sense every Tuesday. Kat Hnatyshyn, when not blogging or caring for her little ones, is a manager with CommunityAmerica Credit Union. For more financial chatter, visit communityamerica.com.
