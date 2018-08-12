Kenneth Smith land in Shawnee up for redevelopment

Overland Park police are investigating a Tuesday morning double shooting outside Sunrise Elementary School and several related carjackings. Two playground construction workers were injured and one later died. A suspect was later taken into custody.
Overland Park Police, SWAT and ATF agents congregate near a home at 160th and Rosewood in Overland Park, near the scene of a double shooting at Sunrise Point Elementary School at 158th St. and Roe Ave.
Big new developments are on the drawing boards for Johnson County in 2018. Here are key projects to follow. Brookridge rendering from Curtin Property Co. Mission Trails rendering from Klover Architects.
Bridget Taylor, co-founder of Trilogy Cultural Arts Center, had hopes of moving the Hubbard House at 301 South Parker in Olathe. But time ran out as crews demolished the home to make way for a 208-unit upscale apartment complex.
During Monday night school board meeting Shawnee Shawnee Mission School District interim superintendent Kenny Southwick urged board members and others to end divisive rhetoric he believes is damaging the district. Video courtesy of the Shawnee Mis
Developers, architects and construction leaders held a design workshop on the KU Edwards Campus to get input from Johnson County residents on a new Kansas City International Airport terminal. It is one of nine listening sessions being held around
Shawnee Poloce Department Chief of Police Rob Moser grew up as a Pittsburgh Steelers fan. When he heard of Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger's charity foundation giving away a K9 dog to police departments where the Steelers play road games, Moser app