Petey and Missy are looking for forever homes

Petey
Age: 1
Breed: Australian cattle dog mix
Gender: Male
Meet Petey. He’s a 1-year-old fella hoping to find his forever family. He’s a smart guy and knows “Come” and “Sit”. He’d love to work with you to learn even more. He loves to play and does well with play groups here at the shelter. He’s got a fun, easygoing personality and would make a great addition to any home.
Missy
Age: 8
Breed: Domestic shorthair
Gender: Female
Missy is an 8-year-old kitty with beautiful brown fur. Don’t let her age fool you, though. She’s got plenty of spunk left. She could play with a feather wand for hours. Missy came to Wayside after being found as a stray, and while she’s comfortable and happy here, she would love to have her own home. Wayside volunteers say she’s very sweet and loves being petted. She can often be found hanging out in the lap of any visitor.
Learn more about Petey, Missy and all available animals at www.waysidewaifs.org
