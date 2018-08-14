New director for JCCC Foundation

Rob M. Wyrick is the new director of the Johnson County Community College Foundation. He assumed the post in July.
Most recently, Wyrick was with the Olathe Health Charitable Foundation. He previously worked at local nonprofits such as Camp Fire, Wildwood Outdoor Education Center and the YMCA of Greater Kansas City.
In his new role, the college said, Wyrick will take a key leadership role in the Campaign for Tomorrow, a gifts initiative that will transform the campus and position the school for the future. The foundation also supports scholarships, the arts and other programs at the community college.
The director position is a new one for the foundation. After a coordinator retired in December, that job was upgraded in light of the capital campaign and its investment of more than $100 million.
“JCCC has positioned itself as one of the top higher education institutions in the country,” Wyrick said in a news release, “and I’m impressed by the tremendous impact its broad range of programs and services have had on our local community.”
New school, home of the Lions
The Shawnee Mission School District opened the school year Aug. 10 with a new elementary school to serve fast-growing Lenexa.
Lenexa Hills Elementary, at 8650 Haven St., was financed by a bond issue that voters approved in 2015. The opening of Lenexa Hills, home of the Lions, brings the number of elementary schools in the district to 34. The principal is Mike Brewer.
On the ball
Workers have begun installing “Body Politic,” a piece of public art near the Lenexa Rec Center. The work, by artist Joe O’Connell of Creative Machines, consists of two stainless steel spheres that light up and change colors when people interact with them.
Transit service now reaches entire county
Johnson County has removed service area restrictions on its paratransit transportation, so the elderly and people with disabilities can use the service to travel anywhere in the county.
For decades, the restriction had limited service to the central portion of Johnson County, between 47th and 159th streets, from the state line to Kansas 7. Now the service is open to people who live in places like Gardner and DeSoto and permits others to travel to more rural parts of the county.
The change “allows for better access to work, medical services and the ability to fully participate in our community,” County Commission Chairman Ed Eilert said in a news release. “It is the right thing to do.”
The service, called RideKC Freedom, operates from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays, except major holidays. Riders can schedule trips two to seven days in advance. One-way trips cost $5.20 if 10 miles or less, $6.20 if 10.01 to 20 miles and $7.20 for trips over 20 miles. Reduced fares are available for eligible riders.
For more information about RideKC Freedom, visit www.ridekc.org, or call 816-842-9070.
Merriam changing pedestrian signals
By the end of the year, Merriam will add two more “HAWK lights” to city crosswalks, bringing the total to four. These lights are considered safer for pedestrians because drivers can see them better.
The new High Intensity Activated Crosswalk signals will replace signals along Johnson Drive at Goodman and Mastin streets. HAWK lights already are in place at 61st Street and Antioch Road and at 67th and Knox streets.
The lights remain dark until activated by a pedestrian. The flashing yellow light followed by the steady yellow light permits drivers to proceed with caution. Drivers must stop once a steady red signal appears. Once the red lights start flashing, drivers must stop but can then drive through if the pedestrian has crossed the road.
Meeting set on park in downtown OP
Overland Park will hold another community meeting Aug. 16 on the future of Santa Fe Commons Park in the city’s downtown.
Four proposals have been suggested for upgrading the 3.8-acre park at 8045 Santa Fe Drive — two that include a relocated Farmers’ Market and two that do not. A consultant has suggested moving the downtown market there, but the proposal has drawn opposition. No decision has been made on the future of the market.
The meeting will be at 6 p.m. at the Matt Ross Community Center, 8101 Marty St.
Overland Park has budgeted $3 million for the park upgrade, including a $1 million gift from retired car dealer Frank Thompson and his wife Evangeline Thompson. On Aug. 6, the City Council approved an agreement that calls for the acreage to be renamed Thompson Park once the upgrade is completed.
The Thompsons have pledged to donate $500,000 when the city has signed a construction contract for the park improvements. The other half is to be paid once both Thompsons have died, although the donors could pay it earlier.
Musical fun resumes for community band
The New Horizons Band, for instrumental musicians 50 and over, is starting another season with rehearsals that begin Aug. 21 at the Roeland Park Community Center, 4850 Rosewood Drive. The band includes brass, woodwind and percussion.
Organizers don’t mind if a player is a bit rusty on an instrument retrieved from a closet, because the atmosphere is relaxed and fun. The program is presented by the Johnson County Park & Recreation District along with Meyer Music and the University of Missouri-Kansas City Conservatory of Music and Dance.
Rehearsals are at 6 p.m. on Tuesdays. The cost for 17 two-hour sessions is $82 for Johnson County residents or $90 for nonresidents. To register, call 913-831-3359 or visit www.jcprd.com, click “Register for Activities” and search for course ID 6906.
Chalk the walks in Overland Park
On Aug. 21, Overland Park invites people to “chalk the walk” by creating inspirational messages on any city sidewalk. Artists can share photos of their messages on social media with the hashtag #ChalktheWalkOP.
Free chalk is available through Aug. 20 at these locations:
▪ Downtown Overland Park Partnership, 7315 W. 79th St.
▪ Museum at Prairiefire, 5801 W. 135th St.
▪ Tomahawk Ridge Community Center, 11902 Lowell Ave.
▪ Deanna Rose Children’s Farmstead, 13800 Switzer Road.
▪ Johnson County Arts and Heritage Center, 8788 Metcalf Ave.
▪ Overland Park Chamber of Commerce, 9001 W. 110th St.
▪ Overland Park Arboretum & Botanical Gardens, 8909 W. 179th St.
▪ Myron E. Scafe Building, 8500 Antioch Road.
Voter participation is topic
The League of Women Voters of Johnson County is observing Women’s Equality Week with a brown-bag presentation on what the average person can do to increase voter participation.
The event will be from noon to 1:30 p.m. Aug. 22 at the Colonial Church, 71st Street and Mission Road in Prairie Village. It’s a collaboration among the Johnson County league and two Missouri-side groups.
Yoder accepting military academy applications
U.S. Rep. Kevin Yoder’s office is accepting applications through Oct. 1 from young people wishing to be nominated to four of the nation’s service academies: the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, N.Y.; the U.S. Naval Academy at Annapolis, Md.; the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, and the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy in Kings Point, N.Y.
To request a nomination packet, call Susan Metsker at 913-621-0832 or click the Military Academy Nominations link at at yoder.house.gov/services. The U.S. Coast Guard Academy in Connecticut does not require a congressional nomination for appointment; those interested should contact the academy directly.
