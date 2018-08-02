Catahoula Leopard Dog, black and white kitty looking for forever homes

Grayson
Age: 1
Breed: Catahoula Leopard dog
Gender: Male
Grayson is a sweet fella looking for his forever home. He came to Wayside Waifs as a transfer from another shelter. He’s spent some time in a foster home while he waits for his perfect family. Foster mom says he’s housebroken and crate-trained. He loves going on walks and does very well on a leash. After some outside time, he’d love to cuddle up right next to you. He’d do great in a house with kiddos and other pups. He’ll be your loyal best friend!
Jabba
Age: 2
Breed: Domestic shorthair
Gender: Male
Jabba’s a strong kitty who has come a long way. Not long after coming to Wayside he was diagnosed with a body wall hernia. Wayside’s veterinary team fixed him right up, and now he’s ready to find his forever home. He loves to play with feather wands and will chase a laser for hours if you’d let him. He loves snuggling up with people and loves to chat. He’s also a great listener. He’ll be by your side unconditionally and he asks the same in return.
Learn more about Grayson, Jabba and all available animals at www.waysidewaifs.org
