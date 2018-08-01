American Staffordshire, orange tabby looking for forever homes

Caprice
Age: 2
Breed: American Staffordshire Terrier Mix
Gender: Female
Caprice is social and loves people. She’s housebroken and very smart. She’d love to work with you to learn all sorts of tricks and commands. Around here, she loves to cuddle with volunteers. Caprice would do best as the only dog in the home. In exchange, she’ll shower you with all the love and affection she has to give!
Leigh
Age: 5
Breed: Domestic shorthair
Leigh has gorgeous orange fur. Did you know orange females are actually pretty rare? She’s a sweet girl with a nice purr. She can be a little shy when she first meets someone but she’ll warm up quickly. Once she’s comfortable she’ll be your best pal. She can’t help but dream of spending her days in her forever home.
Learn more about Caprice, Leigh and all available animals at www.waysidewaifs.org
