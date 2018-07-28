City of Olathe to start programs before and after school at Green Springs Elementary

The city of Olathe next month will begin overseeing student activities before and after school hours at Green Springs Elementary and is already looking to expand.
Members of the City Council last year approved hiring a coordinator for the program at one school site and are considering a coordinator for a second site in the proposed 2019 budget and a third in the proposed 2020 budget.
Michael Meadors, head of the city’s Department of Parks and Recreation, which oversees the program, discussed the proposal with council members Tuesday.
Meadors said the YMCA of Greater Kansas City, which runs after-school programs at dozens of sites across the metro area, was forced to drop some locations in Olathe. That led the Olathe School District last year to ask the city to take over the program in those schools.
“They invited us to come in, and we chose to start with one school,” he said.
The program specialists will coordinate games, clubs and other activities before school (7 a.m. to 8:20 a.m.) and after school (3:40 p.m. to 6 p.m.) at each school building during the school year and work with the city’s existing summer camp programs when school is out. The city’s camp and out-of-school programs are already licensed by the state.
Meadors stressed that the specialists will be funded through user fees. The exact costs to parents depend on the number of children they are enrolling and whether the students are attending the program every day or only part of the week. For a single student attending four or five days a week, before-school care will cost $33 a week, after-school care will cost $69 a week and attending both will cost $88 a week.
Kent Rettig, recreation division superintendent, said in an email that the department expects up to 30 students to participate in the first year. Cody Kennedy, a spokesman for the school district, said only five students were enrolled in the YMCA program at Green Springs before it ended.
The YMCA still operates before- and after-school programs at 31 other Olathe elementary schools, Kennedy said.
Meadors said the department is currently committed to Green Springs, and the program will have to prove its worth in order to expand.
“If, in fact, we grow this in 2019 to an additional site and then in 2020 there’s not demand enough to meet cost projections, then we won’t fill the position until the demand is there,” he said.
Some council members expressed skepticism of the idea.
Councilwoman Karin Brownlee, who was elected last fall after the 2018 budget was approved, questioned why the city was involved in the program.
“Does the city really want to be in that business?” Brownlee said. “Is that really our mission? Do we need to consider subcontracting that?”
Meadors pointed out that the city already is in the childcare business with its licensed summer camp programs.
Councilman John Bacon said he wanted more details on the business plan for the program before he could support an expansion.
“I’m a little more curious about our budget for this and what we’re going to charge and how we got kind of pushed into this,” Bacon said.
The council will hold a public hearing on the proposed 2019 budget on Aug. 7 and vote on the budget on Aug. 21.
