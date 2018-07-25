Shawnee City Council delays public hearings on Bellmont Promenade

The Shawnee City Council on Monday voted to delay action on the revised Bellmont Promenade mixed-use development until next month.
Council members voted unanimously to table until Aug. 27 a request to rezone 6.6 acres for the project at the southwest corner of Shawnee Mission Parkway and Maurer Road.
The council also agreed to delay until then a pair of public hearings on whether to approve financial incentives for the development.
Council members didn’t give a reason for delaying the hearings, which were scheduled for Monday, but city documents said staff and the developers determined “that more time is needed in order to ensure a full and complete analysis is accomplished.”
Legacy Development is proposing a $90 million, 26-acre project that would include almost 230 apartments and 12,000 square feet of integrated commercial space as well as an additional 200,000 square feet of space for stores and restaurants.
The project is significantly revised from the development district the council approved in July 2017 for Bellmont Promenade, which previously didn’t include residential units. They were allowed only after the council in April amended Shawnee’s comprehensive plan to allow “mixed-use” along the south side of the project’s section of Shawnee Mission Parkway.
To help pay for the project, Legacy is requesting a new tax increment financing district for the site, which would allow the developer to be reimbursed for eligible costs with part of the new tax dollars from the improvements.
The developers also want to modify an existing community improvement district to impose a special 1.6 percent sales tax on the site for 22 years and a special assessment on property in the district expected to generate $265,000 a year for 20 years. They also want a sales tax exemption on construction materials and a waiver on city excise taxes. Together, the incentives are expected to save the developers $19.5 million.
Residents living near the proposed development have raised concerns about the project as well as the proposed public incentives.
In other business, the council scheduled public hearings on Aug. 13 to amend the city budget for the current fiscal year as well as approve the proposed budget for the 2019 fiscal year.
