Spring Hill names city administrator

Spring Hill has picked someone close to home to be its next city administrator.
Jim Hendershot, who served as interim city administrator after Jonathan Roberts resigned last year, will take the position. He also has been the city's assistant city administrator overseeing public works, community development and the physical plant.
On June 28, the Spring Hill City Council approved Mayor Steven Ellis’ appointment of Hendershot, who was chosen from a pool of more than 50 applicants.
Hendershot said he plans initially to meet with city staff members to know each one better and learn how they see their roles. Other priorities, according to a city news release, are to engage the business community with an eye to promoting business growth and to meet more residents.
“I want to understand better the heartbeat of the community and what the residents and business people feel we are doing right and what we’re doing wrong, so I can work to try to correct those shortcomings.”
More specifically, Hendershot wants to work on improving high-speed internet access in the city, completing Veterans Park, improving Lincoln Street and reducing train noise at several railroad crossings. He’s also interested in improving traffic flow on 223rd Street, exploring downtown streetscape and parking improvements and promoting wise growth.
“We’re experiencing an extremely beneficial time right now with growth. But as the subdivisions that we have begin to build out, we need to look at filling the holes in the city limits, between the original part of town and our subdivisions," Hendershot said in the news release. "That will save us cost on infrastructure and street maintenance and everything involved in that.”
