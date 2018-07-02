Playful duo of cats, loving shepherd look for forever home

Dayton
Breed: Shepherd
Age: 2
Dayton is looking for his forever home. He originally came to Wayside as a transfer when his previous shelter ran out of space. He’s made a lot of friends at Wayside and they all have great things to say about him. He’s energetic and playful and knows a few commands. He loves treats, toys and spending time outside. He would do best in a home with kiddos over the age of 5. He’d make a great addition to a family looking for a happy and sweet four-legged friend.
Bolt and Wally
Age: Bolt, 4; Wally, 3
Breed: Domestic longhair
Bolt and Wally are a bonded pair looking for their forever home. They’re best friends and will pounce and play for hours on end. They’ll keep each other entertained but will come and snuggle up with you at the end of the day. They’d do best in a home with kiddos over the age of 12. They’re best pals and must go home together.
Learn more about these fellas and all other adoptable animals at www.waysidewaifs.org
Comments