News from Olathe and the surrounding area

Enrollment begins July 2 in Gardner Edgerton
Online enrollment for 2018-19 will begin July 2 in the Gardner Edgerton School District.
Parents may also enroll their children in person starting July 2 at the Board of Education office. Hours are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
Community Center pool closed on July 4
The pool at the Olathe Community Center will close for maintenance at 4 p.m. July 3 and will remain closed through July 4. The rest of the community center, at 1205 E. Kansas City Road, will be open on from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the Fourth of July. The entire center will reopen at 5 a.m. July 5.
July 4 activities in Gardner, Olathe
Residents of Olathe and Gardner will find plenty to do on the Fourth of July without going far from home.
Olathe's free fireworks display will begin about 9:45 p.m. at College Boulevard Activity Complex, 11031 S. Valley Road. Gates open at 4:30 p.m., and visitors will find parking at the site, as well as at Olathe Northwest High School, 21300 College Blvd., and Meadow Lane Elementary School, 21880 College Blvd.
Earlier in the day, the Mahaffie Stagecoach Stop & Farm, 1200 E. Kansas City Road, will present its 1860s Independence Day Celebration from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. An admission fee applies.
Gardner's event will begin at 3:30 p.m. at Celebration Park and Sports Complex, 32501 W. 159th St., concluding with fireworks at 10 p.m. Musical entertainment will include Jerrod Niemann, Runaway June, Big Time Grain Company and Rachel Louise Taylor. Kids can enjoy bounce houses, face painting and portable zip lines.
On July 5 in Olathe, 1860s-style, non-aerial fireworks is the theme of the free Family Fun night from 6 to 10 p.m. at the Mahaffie Stagecoach Stop & Farm, 1200 E. Kansas City Road. A patriotic parade begins at 7 p.m., followed by music, a reading of the Declaration of Independence and cannon fire. Some other activities carry a fee. The old-style fireworks at 9:30 can be seen only from the Mahaffie grounds.
Celebrate Olathe! is July 6
Two tribute rock bands will headline the next Celebrate Olathe! event the evening of July 6.
Free activities begin at 6 p.m. at the Olathe Community Center and Stagecoach Park, 1205 E. Kansas City Road. The Beatles band Liverpool will take the stage at 7 p.m., followed by the M80s, a tribute band for the 1980s.
Kids can explore an array of vehicles at Touch-a-Truck, and food will be available for purchase from local vendors.
Celebrate Olathe is a quarterly event sponsored by the city. Free parking and shuttles will be available at Olathe North High School, 600 E. Prairie St. Parking for people with disabilities will be available at the Olathe Community Center.
Party July 21 at original Olathe high school
The public is invited to an open house the evening of July 21 at the former John P. St. John Memorial High School at Park and Water streets in downtown Olathe.
The Bird Cage Bash, hosted by Olathe Public Schools Alumni Association, will feature entertainment, snacks, non-alcoholic beverages and tours of the historic building. Admission is a $10 donation to benefit the association's scholarship program for all five Olathe public high schools.
Olathe's former public high school is now the Mill Creek Campus, which houses the Olathe School District's community services and several alternative education programs. The main entrance to the newly renovated structure is at 300 E. Loula St.
The event will begin at 6 p.m. with building tours and a silent auction until 7 p.m. Alumni from the original Olathe High School who formed the Chapter 2 band will perform from 7 to 9 p.m. in the auditorium. The band specializes in hits from the 1950s to 1970s.
Olathe alumni, as well as members of the public, are invited to reconnect and experience the history of the building. For more information, call 913-780-8182 or email amyork@olatheschools.org.
