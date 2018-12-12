New Raymore City Hall improvements will protect police evidence room, enhance safety

The makeover at Raymore City Hall will continue after the new year with major improvements that will enhance public safety and make customer service a little friendlier.
A new vestibule entrance over a patio area will better protect a police evidence room below the patio area. The project is expected to cost $182,000.
“There has been some leaking over the last few years. This project will get it covered, and protect the evidence room to prevent any issues,” Raymore Communications Director Mike Ekey said. “It hasn’t had any, yet, but we have had water and we want to protect that area.”
Also, to allow for easier interaction between staff and customers, the new lobby windows will be sliding ones made of bullet-resistant glass. The current fixed glass windows only allow staff to talk to the public through speakers. This update will cost $40,000.
Premium content for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
The city is also installing a new RFID access card system at all public facilities. It will allow police to monitor access remotely from a single location at City Hall —something it can’t currently do.
“The other benefit of the new system will be for police to be able to lock down doors or open certain doors remotely if needed,” Ekey said. That access system upgrade costs $45,000.
The city budgeted about $519,250 in Capital Improvement Sales Tax Dollars for these and other projects in all city buildings. Ekey says the City Hall improvements will shut down the lobby and require residents to use the back police department entrance for about a month.
Other projects already completed in the last year include new executive chairs for the city hall conference room and LED lighting improvements, which has been an ongoing project for both the interior and exterior lighting at all public facilities. A $55,000 update to the Police Squad Room and a $167,000 roof repair at the public works building were two other major projects completed in 2018.
Big improvements coming to Raymore in 2019 include the installation of an inclusive spray ground at T.N. Hanna Station Park set to open by summer. Hawk Ridge Park is also getting an amphitheater, shelter and improvements to fishing. Those are all funded in part through the 2016 No Tax Increase Bond issue and public and private donations.
Comments