155th Street bridge in Cass County is open again

After almost three years, the 155th Street Bridge just east of Madison Street has reopened to traffic.
The crossing was closed by Kansas City, which owns half of the bridge, in October 2015. The original bridge in the area had been constructed 91 years ago of wood. A rebuild in the 1980s removed most of the original woodwork.
Raymore officials came to an agreement with Kansas City to replace the bridge and take over complete ownership so Raymore could conduct regular maintenance on the roadway used by residents on the north side of the city. Construction on the bridge began in June following approval by the city council.
Kansas City paid for half of the $1.4 million project to repair the bridge and surrounding roadway. The bridge reopened July 31.
This fall, the final phase of the 155th Street reconstruction will begin with overlay on 155th Street from North Madison Street to Kurzweil Road.
Free community health screenings
Cass Regional Medical Center is providing free health screenings on Fridays this month throughout the county. The screenings will include a free blood pressure, blood oxygen and blood sugar screening. Participants can also get a total lipid profile to measure cholesterol, HDL, LDL and triglycerides. No appointments are necessary, but a 12 hour fast is recommended for the most accurate results on the screening. Take medications with water on your usual schedule.
The remaining screenings will be from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the following dates and locations:
▪ Aug. 17 at the Commerce Bank at 1301 S. Locust St. in Harrisonville
▪ Aug. 24 at Archie City Hall, at 401 S. Main St. in Archie.
▪ Aug. 31, at the Cass County Public Library at 400 E. Mechanic St. in Harrisonville.
Call Kacee Baldwin at 816-619-3000 or email kbaldwin@cassregional.org with questions.
Get ready to get down and dirty
Get your kids in some muddy fun. The Mini Mud Run returns to Hawk Ridge Park in Raymore on Aug. 17 at 6:30 p.m.
The run allows kids ages 4 to 12 to run through a number of outdoor obstacles designed to be fun and muddy. Old clothes and shoes are recommended. The mud pits swallowed up a few shoes last year.
Children will be broken up into heats as they check in and must check in together if they want to run the course together. Walk-up registration on Aug. 17 will cost $30 per child.
Tax levy public hearing in Harrisonville
The City of Harrisonville Board of Aldermen will hold a public hearing for the proposed tax rates for 2018. No increase in the general or park property tax levy is proposed, but revenues are expected to go up slightly due to increased values.
The board will conduct the hearing at 7 p.m. Aug. 20 at Harrisonville City Hall, 300 E. Pearl St. The public is invited to attend.
Compiled by Karen Ridder, Special to the Democrat Missourian
