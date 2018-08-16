Harrisonville football team floats a fun idea: Cardboard boat races

For the first time, the Harrisonville Wildcats Football team has hosted cardboard boat races, drawing 19 boats that competed in three divisions. The event, which took place Aug. 5 at City Park, was open to anyone.
The winner in the football players/coaches division was the boat led by Harrisonville High School freshman Josh Pesek. The open division winner was the boys soccer team, and the parent/community division winner was the Mama Cats boat. The Mama Cats won the judges choice, and boys soccer won the fan vote.
The Central Office boat won the Titanic award for sinking the fastest.
Superintendent outlines focus for 2018-19
When staff members gathered Aug. 10 before the new academic year, the Harrisonville School District’s new superintendent offered them more than a welcome.
Paul Mensching also shared his focus for the year: strengthening both culture and academic achievement. A district news release said he talked about building relationships and the impact his fourth-grade and kindergarten teachers had on him.
Mensching emphasized the importance of getting to know students beyond the classroom.
Staffers from across the district met at Harrisonville High School for breakfast, conversations about strengths and needs, as well as staff recognitions. They were welcomed by high school cheerleaders and community members.
As they entered the meeting, employees were asked to write their hopes for the upcoming academic year. Their thoughts were highlighted in a video shown before the meeting concluded.
New teachers had reported two days earlier to work in their classrooms and spend time with the technology department, their mentors and their building principals.
Classes were to resume in Harrisonville on Aug. 16.
Pleasant Hill ag teacher wins award
Pleasant Hill High School teacher Mike Keilholz has been recognized as this region’s Ideas Unlimited Award recipient by the National Association of Agriculture Educators.
Keilholz said his winning idea is called “Keilholz’ Soils and Sponges.” It’s a way of teaching soil texture to soil surface area, which affects the soil’s water-holding capacity. Keilholz said it also helps students understand other concepts and vocabulary related to soils.
He will be one of six teachers to make a presentation at the group’s national conference in November. The Ideas Unlimited award is a mechanism for agriculture instructors to exchange teaching ideas.
Compiled by Elaine Adams, Special to the Democrat Missourian
Comments