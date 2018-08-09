Belton pares list of required school supplies

For a time this summer, Belton parents couldn’t find school supply lists on their school district’s website, but don’t blame a technical glitch.
On July 10, the district posted on Facebook that the lists were being revised to make them shorter, a move that had generated 75 “likes” by last week.
“While the lists were pared down from past years, we feel there are more items we can remove and provide as a school district,” the posting said. “We hope this effort will assist families’ cost burdens when purchasing back to school supplies.”
As promised, the lists were reposted in plenty of time for Missouri’s sales tax holiday in early August.
“Most of the items that were initially removed this year were spiral notebooks for every class at the middle school and colored pencils and pens for elementary,” school district spokeswoman Melissa McConnell said by email. “A few grades took hand sanitizer off their lists.”
There had been no parent complaints, McConnell said, “but we did reflect on the lists internally — even after we posted them — and realized in a district with over 53 percent of our students receiving federal meal benefits, we could do more.”
Supply lists vary by school and grade level in Belton, so sweeping statements are difficult. Colored pencils still show up occasionally at the elementary level, but middle-schoolers need spirals for specific classes only.
And there’s one item that many children must bring — mostly in the third grade and up — that their parents probably didn’t have to: a set of earbuds.
Education grant targets substance abuse
Belton CARES has received nearly $5,000 from ACT Missouri for educational efforts that support the Belton CARES mission to significantly reduce substance use, promote youth safety, reduce bullying and support mental health.
The $4,993 grant will fund “Education — The Key to Prevention,” which will promote safe decision-making by educating the community on the risks of alcohol, tobacco and other drugs. It also will clarify misconceptions about electronic cigarette use and driving while impaired.
ACT Missouri is a statewide organization that works with local groups to promote safe, healthy, drug-free communities.
Compiled by Elaine Adams, Special to the Democrat Missourian
