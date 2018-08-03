Raymore boosts pedestrian safety with help from AARP grant

Raymore’s Municipal Circle will be getting a new paved and stamped ADA crosswalk in front of the Centerview Event Space, thanks to a grant from AARP. The crosswalk is expected to improve safety for pedestrians and bicyclists and to increase connectivity between nearby businesses and City Hall.
The city is one of 129 communities in the country to receive a 2018 AARP Community Challenge grant. The project was selected from over 1,600 applications for $1.3 million in grant money to help complete “quick action” projects. In addition to increasing safety, the grants also aim to improve open spaces, parks and access to other amenities and to support accessible and affordable housing.
The city is also installing ADA ramps around Municipal Circle at Skyline and Broadmoor Drives.
Learn to stop the bleed
Cass Regional Medical Center is hosting a free class to help teach basic first responder techniques to stop uncontrolled bleeding, which can lead to death within 5 to 10 minutes.
The Stop the Bleed program includes instruction and practice on proper bleeding control techniques, including how to use your hands, dressings and tourniquets.
The program is scheduled from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 7, in Conference Rooms 1 and 2, directly inside the main entrance of Cass Regional at 2800 E. Rock Haven Road in Harrisonville.
Free health screenings in August
Cass County Regional Medical Center is offering health screening in the community in August.
Free blood pressure, blood oxygen and blood sugar screenings will be available. Attendees will also be able to obtain a free total lipid profile, which measures total cholesterol, HDL, LDL and triglycerides.
No appointments are necessary. The screenings are scheduled from 9 to 11:30 a.m. every Friday in August at the following dates and locations:
▪ Aug. 3 at the Meadowview Estates, 533 Meadow View Circle in Peculiar.
▪ Aug. 10 at the Harrisonville Villas, 501 Timber Drive in Harrisonville.
▪ Aug. 17 at Commerce Bank, 1301 S. Locust St. in Harrisonville.
▪ Aug. 24 at the Archie City Hall, 401 S. Main St. in Pleasant Hill.
▪ Aug. 31 at the Cass County Public Library, 400 E. Mechanic St. in Harrisonville.
For most accurate results on the lipid profile, screening participants are asked to fast for at least 12 hours prior to the screening and take medications as usual (with water only).
Raymore Historical Society ice cream social
The August meeting of the Raymore Historical Society will include ice cream. The group will meet Aug. 14 at the gazebo in its new 103 S. Washington location in Raymore.
All are welcome to attend, including families. The historical society will provide the ice cream and water. Brad Harris will provide the entertainment. Members will be able to view the progress of the new property.
Compiled by Karen Ridder, Special to the Democrat Missourian
