Rotary Club of Harrisonville celebrates year of philanthropy at awards dinner

This summer, the Just4Me summer food program has extra funding thanks to a new trap-shoot program hosted by the Rotary Club of Harrisonville. The program was one of several efforts the club celebrated this year at its annual awards dinner earlier this summer.
Three big awards of the evening were:
▪ The Service Above Self Award for 2018 given to Lynnda Roberts, who was honored for her work with the Harrisonville Chamber of Commerce and Ladies Night Out events.
▪ The Rotarian of the Year Award for 2018 given to Chris Deal for his work on the club’s first ever trap shoot fundraiser, his leadership of the club’s flag program, and his work to update the club’s by-laws. Deal was also one of two awardees of the President’s Award.
▪ John Foster also received the President’s Award for work on the Flag Program, which offers businesses the opportunity to display flags on six holidays throughout the year.
The club also celebrated the planting of 50 trees at City Park in partnership with Forest ReLeaf of Missouri.
Rotary’s annual programs include the Caso Workshop picnic, Shop with a Cop gift wrapping, KC Day newspaper sales to benefit the Rotary Youth Camp, Rotary Student Government Day, the Burnt District Festival booth, monthly recognition of elementary students for Service Above Self, Trunk-or-Treat on the square, scholarship presentations at Harrisonville High School and Cass Career Center, sponsorship of Boys and Girls State participants and the holiday adopt-a-family program.
Members provided volunteer help for the Food 4 Thought Backpack program and Just 4 Me summer food programs, the Athletic Booster Club concession stand, and the Children’s Mercy Birthday Party benefit. They also operated the Rotary train at Christmas on the Square.
Cass Regional Marketing Award
The marketing department at Cass Regional Medical Center is getting accolades for its work. The Missouri Association for Healthcare Public Relations and Marketing gave the department the “Best PR/Marketing Project for a Small Rural Hospital” award for its recent brand anthem video.
Dobies Healthcare Group, a marketing and communications firm based in Kansas City, created the video, which featured hospital employees.
Sonya McLelland, administrative director of foundation, marketing and public relations at Cass Regional, said the award was an honor.
“We appreciate MAHPRM’s efforts to promote and recognize best practices in health care public relations and marketing in Missouri,” McLelland said in a press release.
All submissions were judged by 14 marketing, communications and public relations professionals primarily from Missouri and Kansas.
Auto Cruise Night
Auto Cruise Night is coming up July 21 in Harrisonville. The event is open to all classic and special interest cars. It starts at 11 a.m. Concessions are available during this free event at Harrison City Park Amphitheater.
Movies in the Park
The Harrisonville Parks and Recreation Free Summer movies in the park continues July 20. “How to Train your Dragon” is scheduled to start at dark in the City Park Amphitheater. The event is free. Bring your blankets & lawn chairs. Concessions are available.
Development code in Raymore
The Raymore Planning and Zoning commission is set to consider some updates to the city’s Unified Development Code. The changes will constitute the 28th amendment to the code.
They include some alterations to off-street parking regulations and the distance driveways can be placed apart from each other. The city also wants to increase rights-of-way to incorporate at least 8 feet of grass and tree space from the curb. Trash and Recycling receptacle screening regulations and sidewalk widths would also be affected by the changes. The Planning and Zoning Commission will consider changes made by staff on July 17.
Belton golf course redevelopment
The former Southview Golf Course will become a flex industrial park. The 148-acre site just east of Interstate 49 between 155th street and 162nd Street is scheduled to break ground later this year. Belton Mayor Jeff Davis says the development will bring new jobs to Belton.
“The former Southview Golf Course has been vacant for more than a decade, and this business park will create new economic opportunities for the City and its residents,” said Davis in a press release.
The site will include five buildings ranging from 235,000 to 622,000 square feet. They will be designed to accommodate light manufacturing, warehouse and distribution space.
The NorthPoint Development plan is expected to be a $105 million project and provide 1,400 jobs when completed.
