Cass County Fair celebrates its silver anniversary with a tribute to small towns

For 25 years, the Cass County Fair has served up a fun-filled week for thousands and this year’s silver anniversary celebration will be no exception.
This 2018 fair kicks off on Tuesday, July 10 and runs through July 15 at the fairgrounds, 308 W. Commercial St., Pleasant Hill.
The schedule includes livestock competitions, a 5K run/walk, live musical performances, a carnival, and, of course, fair food.
Main events will be held each night at the fairgrounds, including motocross races, a demolition derby, and truck and tractor pull. New to the fair this year is a swine show, which opens Wednesday, July 11.
The MRCA/URA Adult Rodeo will run both Friday and Saturday evenings, followed by fireworks both nights. On Saturday, July 14, the Pleasant Hill Police Department is sponsoring a bike rodeo at noon outside the police station. As in years past, many of the year’s family-friendly events are free.
“There are so many events at the fair that are no cost,” said Cheri Hocker, fair planning committee member “We have music, the parade, and other entertainment. People can enjoy so much without having to pay anything."
This year’s theme, “Small Town USA” pays tribute to the small-town atmosphere and appeal of Cass County’s cities and towns, including Pleasant Hill, the fair’s host city.
Though the fair celebrates small-town life this year, the fair itself has been growing significantly each of the past 25 years.
“We started as a three- to four-day fair and now we’re up to six days. We’re expecting more than 15,000 people to attend this year,” Hocker said.
Hosting a fair this size requires a large team and a year’s worth of preparation. Staff from the city and the department of parks and recreation, along with more than 100 volunteers, join forces to make the fair fun for all.
“We couldn’t do it without our volunteers,” Hocker said. “It’s a lot of work and can be very challenging, but seeing the kids’ faces and seeing how much people enjoy the fair makes all of the hard work worth it.”
Exhibits and events are free with the exception of the evening main events at the fairgrounds and carnival. Admission to evening main events at the fairgrounds is $13 for adults, $6 for children 5-12 and free for children 4 and under. Wristbands are available at the carnival ticket booth. For more information about the fair, visit casscountyfairmo.com.
Below is the 2018 Cass County Fair schedule of events:
Tuesday, July 10, evening
6-11 p.m.: Carnival opens
6:45 p.m.: Opening ceremony
7 p.m.: Motocross races
Wednesday, July 11
8 a.m.: Open Youth Swine Show
1 p.m.: Open Youth Dairy Show
5-7 p.m.: Entries taken for 4-H Youth Fair
Exhibit and judging
6-11 p.m.: Carnival opens
7 p.m.: Open Youth Rabbit Show (judging begins)
8 p.m.: ATV Races
7-11 p.m.: Recorded music in the Miller Lite Entertainment Pavilion
Thursday, July 12
4:30-7 p.m.: Entries taken for Art & Photo Shows
4-7 p.m.: Entries taken for Horticulture
5-8 p.m.: Entries taken for Home Economics
6-11 p.m.: Carnival opens
7 p.m.: Open Youth Poultry Show
8 p.m.: Demolition Derby
8 a.m. to noon: Sons of Sterling at the Miller Lite Entertainment Pavilion
Friday, July 13
8:30 a.m.: Open Youth Goat Show (judging begins)
12:30 p.m.: (or following the goat show) Open Youth Sheep Show
1-9 p.m.: Cass County 4-H Exhibits
1-9 p.m.: Home Economics & Horticulture Show
1-9 p.m.: Art & Photo Show
5-9 p.m.: Depot park vendors open
6-11 p.m.: Carnival opens
6:30-7:15 p.m.: 3D Gospel music show
7:20-8:20 p.m.: Mark Guffey and the Reunion Gospel Band
8 p.m.: MRCA/URA Adult Rodeo
10 p.m.: Fireworks display (following rodeo)
10 p.m. to 1 a.m.: Hazzard County at the Miller Lite Entertainment Pavilion
Saturday, July 14
7-10:30 a.m.: Lions Pancake Breakfast
8 a.m.: 5k Run/Walk
9 a.m.: Parade
9 a.m.: Open Youth Beef Show (judging begins)
9 a.m.-4 p.m.: Hillbilly Hot Rod Hootenanny Classic Car, Truck, Trailer & Bicycle Show
9 a.m. to 9 p.m.: Cass County 4-H exhibits
9 a.m. to 8 p.m.: Depot Park vendors open
10 a.m.: Chair Auction (following parade)
10 a.m. to 5 p.m.: Cass County Library Bookmobile
10 a.m. to 8 p.m.: Home Economics Show
10 a.m. to 8 p.m.: Horticulture Show
10 a.m. to 9 p.m.: Art & Photo Show
11 a.m. to 7 p.m.: Country Music Show
11 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Mike Bush & Shoestrang
1:15 to 2:15 p.m.: Harmony Hill Music
2:25 to 3:25 p.m.: Bluegrass Missourians
3:35 to 4:35 p.m.: Hunt Family
Oldies Rock 'n' Roll Show
5 to 7 p.m. The Fabulous Torques
Noon: Bike Rodeo
4 p.m. Super Farmer Competition
5 to 11 p.m.: Carnival opens
8 p.m.: MRCA/URA Adult Rodeo
10 p.m. to 1 a.m. : Chad Vaughn Band at the Miller Lite Entertainment Pavilion
10 p.m.: Fireworks display (following rodeo)
Sunday, July 15
1 p.m.: Pet Show (Sponsored by Pleasant Hill Animal Clinic)
2 p.m.: Kid’s Pedal Tractor Pull
7 p.m. M.S.T.P.A. Truck and Tractor Pull
