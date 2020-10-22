See it, click it and fix it. That’s the idea behind city of Harrisonville’s new app

Through the Harrisonville Fix It App, a resident a broken sidewalk and a crumbling wheelchair ramp on Eastern Hills Parkway. Staff members were able to quickly make repairs and install a brand new ADA ramp at that location in about 15 days. Courtesy photo

Up-to-date technology is allowing Harrisonville City Hall to keep updated on residents’ needs.

The Harrisonville Fix It! mobile app recently was launched, creating a new way for residents to ask the city to fix problems like crumbling street curbs and tree limbs touching electrical power lines.

“We love the face-to-face interactions that our staff has with residents, but we also look forward to this new, streamlined platform that will allow direct communication with our staff in the field and allows residents to be kept in the loop about their projects,” said Daniel Barnett, Harrisonville’s deputy city clerk and public information officer.

The app, which works off a platform from SeeClickFix, aligns with Harrisonville’s mission.

“We chose to do this project in an effort to continue to move our community forward by increasing resident engagement, increasing our accountability and allowing our residents to play an active role in the development and improvement of the city they call home,” Barnett said.

Harrisonville has had a makeshift community reporting tool.

“It got the job done, but was not very engaging, was clunky and was hard to get people excited about,” Barnett said.

The new app is free and anyone can use it. Barnett said Harrisonville’s geographical boundaries have been built into the app, which keeps users from reporting issues outside the city’s jurisdiction.

The SeeClickFix is a nationwide platform used by communities throughout the country. Anyone using the generic SeeClickFix app can make a request anywhere, and if it falls into a jurisdiction that is a partner, a report will be made.

There is a list of items Harrisonville residents can report.

“This list ranges from potholes, to trees in power lines, to issues with playground equipment, to a smelly odor in their tap water,” Barnett said.

There is also a category called “other” for anything not on the list.

“Not to our surprise, the most frequently made request is to our ‘other’ category,” Barnett said.

The second most requested item is trees.

“We do encourage residents to only use the app for reporting non-emergency issues and to call 911 if there is an emergency,” Barnett said.

He said Harrisonville Fix It! has huge benefits.

“We now have a platform to keep a record of both requests and work orders in the same place,” Barnett said. “The program allows us to track what issues are reported most and what locations have a high concentration of a certain issue. This makes for a far more efficient process when evaluating our productivity at the end of each year and preparing strategies for the coming years.”

Barnett said the city is excited about the app’s potential.

“We have recently passed the one-month mark and are seeing solid growth, both in app downloads and requests made,” Barnett said, adding that it is great to see the range in which residents make requests.

“Several residents have quickly jumped on board with the mobile app,” he said.

“Several have shown that they prefer using their computers and are making requests through our online portal. And some still really appreciate the interaction with a member of our staff and the knowledge that they can to talk through the problem with someone.”