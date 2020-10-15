Annual Parade of Homes allows Cass residents to glimpse at trends in building, design

One popular trend in new homes is visual interest in the ceiling, a room’s “fifth wall,” says Adrienne Morfeld of SAB Homes. Using beams is one way to create this interest. This four-bedroom home built by SAB Homes is located at 820 Bridgeshire Drive in Raymore. Courtesy photo

Those feeling cooped up in their own homes have a unique opportunity. They can look at houses that could make the pandemic months a little more bearable.

Through Oct. 25, the Home Builders Association of Greater Kansas City’s Fall 2020 Parade of Homes showcases new trends in home building. It’s happening at a time when many homeowners have turned a critical eye on their own homes.

Many experts predicted isolation due to the pandemic would cause relationships issues, and dissatisfaction with homes isn’t helping.

“I think a lot of people are feeling that way about their house,” said Adrienne Morfeld of SAB Homes. “That they couldn’t live through the whole virus with their house.”

In total, the parade features nearly 250 homes by 85 home builders in seven counties in the Greater Kansas City area, making it the second largest parade of homes in the United States.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

SAB Homes’ residence at 820 Bridgeshire Drive in Raymore is one of 42 Parade entries in Cass County.

Morfeld said the home features a lot of trends popular now in home building, such as the home office.

“Definitely the home office has moved on from being optional to being essential for some people,” she said. “And I would throw in the essential space for teaching your kids.”

Jeff Julian, of Don Julian Homes, agreed, adding the surge in home offices is likely a result of the pandemic. He predicts the trend will continue.

“Also multiple master bedrooms: one upstairs and one downstairs. That’s because more kids are staying at home and living with their parents, or it’s for elderly parents that might come to stay.”

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

Other trends featured in the SAB Homes’ house in Raymore include high ceilings and large windows, which make a great room feel bigger.

The ceiling is often referred to a room’s fifth wall.

Accents, special trim or wood on the ceiling is common, Morfeld said.

“Anything to get people to look up for that fifth wall. And, definitely, people don’t want to live in a cave,” Morfeld said, adding that’s solved by adding lots of windows to bring in natural light.

Homes are including more interest with backsplashes, tile work and metal fixtures.

“We have seen a lot of patterns,” Morfeld said. “A lot of people are doing herringbone and chevron patterns. I am seeing gold fixtures all over the place. But, really, you can do whatever you want with metals.”

The Greater Kansas City area Parade has a wide range in style of homes, including townhomes, villas and single-family residences. Home prices range from $249,000 to $2.5 million.

The Parade homes will be open daily from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and admission is free. Parade guides will be available at every home. In addition, a mobile app is available from either Google Play or the Apple Store. Parade information, including COVID-19 health and safety guidelines, are also available at KCParadeofHomes.com.