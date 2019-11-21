Nutrition expert guides kids toward cooking healthy Thanksgiving treats

Sicily Carter, 9, gives Rhonda Kasper her first impression of cranberry sauce during the Gobble Gobble Thanksgiving treats program at the Harrisonville Library. Special to The Democrat

At the Harrisonville Library Monday night, it was time to talk turkey. Eleven kids gathered to learn a few healthy ways to gobble down some traditional Thanksgiving ingredients.

Rhonda Kasper, nutrition program associate for the University of Missouri Extension in Cass County, led the kids in making pumpkin pudding and turkey cranberry quesadillas.

The kids ranged in age from 6 to 10 but most said they had some experience in the kitchen. Nine-year-old London Wooten said she makes cakes at home by herself, and 10-year-old Brylynn Billing loves to make pancakes.

Some of the other kids were more at home making ramen noodles or microwaveable macaroni and cheese.

When it came time for the pumpkin pudding, the biggest cooking obstacle was the handheld can opener. The kids found it a challenge but managed to get the can open, if a little dented, in the end.

London enjoyed the finished product, which combined canned pumpkin with milk, pumpkin pie spice and instant vanilla pudding.

“I like the thickness and the spice of it,” she said.

For the turkey quesadillas, Kasper created an assembly line for kids to add pre-cooked turkey, mozzarella cheese, cranberry sauce and spinach to their tortillas before helping them melt the cheese on a portable griddle.

If the kids aren’t allowed to use the stove at home, they can melt it using the microwave.

Kasper emphasized two food safety tips in particular — washing your hands before touching the food and refrigerating leftovers within two hours of serving the meal.

“The best thing was getting a quesadilla with turkey, because it’s one of my favorite foods,” said Zeta Masden, 8.

Kasper told the kids her favorite Thanksgiving food was cranberry sauce.

“But that’s not even a real food,” Brylynn said.

It’s a challenge to get kids to try the cranberry sauce, Kasper said. Despite their protests that cranberry sauce belonged in “the weird food group” the group at the Harrisonville Library was willing to give it a try.

“This group was more eager than most,” Kasper said. “Having done this with two other groups, the cranberry sauce did not go over. This group ate the whole can.”

The extension service has a variety of programs and recipes aimed at getting kids to be independent in the kitchen. If their families eat out a lot, many kids won’t have the necessary knowledge to cook on their own.

“The whole curriculum is set up to teach kids basic food skills so they can prepare basic snacks and stuff for themselves,” Kasper said.

Kasper said she enjoyed being able to do a food-themed Thanksgiving program.

In doing programs like this, Kasper has heard quite a few misconceptions kids have about food.

“A lot of kids, especially third-graders (and younger), they don’t know food comes from anywhere but the grocery store. They don’t know we raise turkeys on a farm; they just know it comes from the grocery store,” Kasper said.

She loves the opportunity to introduce kids to new foods, like the cranberry sauce, that they might not have tried previously.

“There’ll be some that will not like it, that will go spit out their food in the trash can. Others will want more. We’ll have the whole spectrum,” Kasper said.