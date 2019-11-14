Take a survey to weigh in on school calendars at Ray-Pec

Three-year-olds Keegan Rinehart, Howie Wray and Jordan Stewart play with trains and tracks during a recent Preschool Preview Day in the Harrisonville School District. The monthly gatherings, where parents are present, give students a feel for the classroom while parents get ideas for home activities. For more information on upcoming Preview Days, call 816-380-4421.

The annual exercise of setting school calendars has become more complicated in Missouri, because state lawmakers have passed a law prohibiting school districts from starting school more than 14 days before the first Monday in September.

That’s forcing educators to rethink what’s most important when scheduling breaks. Finishing the year before Memorial Day? A long winter vacation? Time off around Easter? How many early-release days?

The Raymore-Peculiar School District is wrestling with those questions, and is asking parents to take a short survey on what matters most to them.

The survey, which will be online until Dec. 1, can be found www.raypec.k12.mo.us. Click on the Newsletter tab and find the announcement, which contains the link.

National Honor Society inducts 31

Harrisonville High School has inducted 31 new members into its National Honor Society chapter. The Nov. 5 ceremony included a greeting from NHS President Amy Tracy and presentations on the four areas of NHS membership. Jayden Osborn talked about character; Harley Sipple discussed scholarship; Matthew Hasenyager focused on leadership, and Caitlyn Costner gave the presentation on service.

The 2019 inductees are Hunter Baker, Hannah Bentley, Elizabeth Bostic, Lauren Burlingame, Trevor Campbell, Ethan Danner, Nathanael DeVenney, LaNae Eggers, George Frees, Landon George, Natalie Gibbs, Emily Gray, Kaelin Holden, Walker Holden, Grace Kirkemo, Kara Lemmer, Riley Mathew, Kyle Mensching, Selah Norman, Colleen O´Reilly, Mary O´Reilly, Hannah Reynolds, Dalton Schrock, Monte Schroeder, Alexis Sites, Rylee Smalley, James Tieman, Savannah Timmons, Olivia Tribble, Alyssa Wilson and Hattie Wilson.

HHS, Belton students honored by Career Center

Cass Career Center has chosen two students as Young Professional of the Month for November. The award typically is given to one junior and one senior.

Automotive student Jagar Carter, from Harrisonville High School, is the junior honoree. His senior counterpart is health science student Caden Hand, from Belton High School

The awards are sponsored by the Harrisonville Rotary Club and the Cass County Elks Lodge #2791.

Donations sought for Holiday Store

Bright Futures Harrisonville is asking for donations to stock the annual Holiday Store, which will be open Dec. 7 in conjunction with the city’s Christmas on Square celebration.

Children go to the store to “buy” a gift for a parent, teacher or family member. Suggested items include trinkets, sports memorabilia, knickknacks, candles, mugs, ties, holiday decorations, wallets, tool sets, coasters, and figurines.

Donations are being accepted at all district schools and Bright Futures Blue Barrel locations: Commerce Bank, Community Bank of Harrisonville, Cass County Public Library, Harrisonville Church of the Nazarene, Harrisonville United Methodist Church, Cornerstone Community Church, Harrisonville Community Center, Hawthorn Bank, Heartland Baptist Church, Brick House Coffee Bar and Eatery, Quality Auto Service & Repair, Schroeder Chiropractic, The Vault and Family Center, and all district schools.

The store will be open from 2 to 4 p.m. Dec. 7 at Harrisonville Middle School. Tickets to shop there are 25 cents each.

Three HHS students chosen for leadership seminar

Three Harrisonville High School students will participate in a leadership conference this summer with funding from the Harrisonville Public School Foundation. The high school staff chose sophomores Kylie Meeks, Isaiah Bliss and Isaac Chiodini to attend the Hugh O’Brian State Leadership Seminar next June at Southeast Missouri State University in Cape Girardeau.

Organizers of the seminar describe it as “designed to help high school sophomores recognize their leadership talents and apply them to become effective, ethical leaders in their home, school, workplace and community.”

Session aims for stronger community

Residents of Cass and southern Jackson counties — young people 12 and up, too — are invited to a daylong event Nov. 23 aimed at building bonds and enhancing communities.This year’s Good Neighbors, Strong Community gathering, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Belton High School, will focus on developing and enhancing the skills and actions needed to be good neighbors and community builders.

People can come and go as their schedules allow. The keynote speakers are Lindsey Gunn, founder of The Promise of Who and senior associate with The Cambrian Group, and Adrienne Bulinski, author of “Blood, Sweat, & Tiaras.”

Gunn will talk about collective impact, and Bulinski will address perseverance and grit. Breakout sessions will focus on community and online safety; building resilience for children, teens and families; increasing emotional, relational and social intelligence, community mindset and connecting to resources.

The first 300 to register are eligible for free lunch and child care if needed. Sign up at http://bit.ly/GNSC2019.Belton High is at 801 W. North Ave.