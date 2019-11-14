Last December, police officers were able to take 34 Raymore children holiday shopping.

The University of Missouri Extension is offering an opportunity to help home gardeners understand how to landscape without hurting native plants. Several common landscaping plants, such as Bradford pears, are becoming invasive in the countryside.

Santa cops raising money

Raymore Police are raising money for their third annual Shop with a Cop program. The program pairs area children with a police officer and $100 for the kids to spend during a holiday shopping trip. The Shop with a Cop program started in 2016 with 10 children.

Last December, police officers were able to take 34 children holiday shopping. They hope to be able to provide the service to more children this year. Donations are tax deductible through the Raymore Community Foundation and can be made online at https://www.raymore.com/city-hall/police.

Christmas Tree Trail entries wanted

The City of Raymore is looking for participants in the Raymore Christmas Tree Trail. This is the fourth year for the Christmas Tree Trail at T.B. Hanna Station.

Participation is free, but those wanting to contribute a tree are asked to register.

Trees should be decorated to be able to handle outdoor elements for six weeks. The height of the trees should be 3 to 10 feet tall. Six LED light strands per tree are allowed.

Electricity is provided. All of the trees will be officially lit at the Nov. 26 Mayor’s Tree Lighting Ceremony. For more information contact Melissa Harmer at mharmer@raymore.com or call 816-892-3002.

Cass County Sheriff’s awards

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office awarded a Life Saving Medal to Sgt. Bryan Lerch. On Sept. 16, Lerch pulled a fellow sheriff’s deputy from a patrol car after it crashed into a tree line during a vehicle pursuit. The patrol car had become engulfed in flames and the deputy was injured in the accident and could not get out of the car himself.

Sheriff Jeff Weber also recognized several others at the quarterly award ceremony held at the Cass County Sheriff’s Office. Thaddeus Monhollen and Christine Eddleman were promoted to the rank of Corporal. Auxiliary Member, and Al Hermann was inducted into the Cass County Sheriff’s Office Posse for exemplary citizenship and service to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office and community.

Invasive plant workshop

The workshop will address which landscaping plants can be a problem, how to control them and what non-invasive native plants can take their place. Speaker Pat Miller is a University Extension Agronomy Specialist.

The workshop is free. It is scheduled for the Cass County Extension Center on Thursday, Nov. 14 at 6:30 p.m. To sign up for the workshop, call 816-380-8460.

New Equipment at Cass Regional

Cass Regional Medical Center has upgraded its sterilization process. A video borescope is a special camera designed to be used after cleaning medical equipment to inspect for residual debris or fluid that could interfere with the disinfection or sterilization process.

The new device also shows whether there is internal damage that might render the equipment unsafe for use. Cass Regional’s central sterile processing staff doesn’t have any direct patient contact, but helps all patients by making sure medical equipment is clean and safe for use.

Harrisonville MoPEP Grant

The City of Harrisonville received a grant for $8,237 from the Missouri Public Energy Pool, to support upgrades to the City’s electrical system.

The grant is part of the MoPEP Power Infrastructure Modernization Grant Program. The money is designated to help with the cost of improvements to the electric distribution system, including an emergency utility pole replacement following a severe winter storm.

The grant is the third awarded to Harrisonville as part of the MoPEP grant program. A 2015 grant for $91,811 was used for part of the cost to install new fiber optics for the City’s electrical SCADA system.

A second grant for $116,550, in January of 2019, was used toward the cost of new transmission lines for an area near Precision Drive and the rebuilding of an electrical line on Forrest Street. In all, the program’s benefits to the City have totaled $216,598.