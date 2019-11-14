Ford Next Generation Learning program helping Belton High teens find career paths

Belton High School students will take place in the Ford Next Generation Learning program.

Belton High School is hoping to change the way kids learn going into the future with help from the Ford Next Generation Learning program. The school held a launch event Oct. 18.

The program partners the school with the charitable arm of the Ford Motor Company. The company says it provides “increased community prosperity shared by all” and “a strengthened talent pipeline.”

Every Belton High School student will join one of the three academies available within the school; each academy has three or four tracks of study. A student can switch academies once during high school if he or she feels like the current one isn’t right.

The Business and Technology Academy offers tracks in marketing and management, finance and accounting, information technology and culinary design. The Human Services Academy has options including education, health services and public services. For those entering the Science and Industry Academy, the choices are agricultural science, construction and architecture, engineering and manufacturing.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

By having academies instead of only classes, the NGL program aims to show students how what they’re learning in math or English class is relevant to their particular career goals. The curriculum presents those subjects with real world related examples and experiences to keep students engaged with the material.

“Through the Ford NGL framework it’s really a transformation of the way that we do school. It is a collaborative focus with our community, so it transforms our community at the same time,” said Stacey Yurkovich, director of academies at Belton High School.

Yurkovich said that representatives of businesses in the community have weighed in on the planning process to suggest what skills and licenses students might need to possess to finish high school in a good position to enter different industries.

“We’re now engaging industry from our community to assist us in identifying and developing what those pathways should look like, what types of projects would be included in the classes they take, making connections with people in industry. … We’re gaining that input from those individuals not only what projects they might works on but what courses should they be taking,” Yurkovich said.

The curriculum starts in their freshman year, when students take a seminar class that helps them get a feel for each of the available tracks so that when it comes time to choose one, they can make informed decisions.

Part of the idea behind this is that if kids graduate with skills that will make them successful in industries present in Belton, they’ll remain in the area and be part of the local workforce.

Yurkovich doesn’t like to use the word “vocational” to describe the track system, because not all of it is designed to send students directly to a job upon graduation. Some career paths will require a two- or four-year college degree or an apprenticeship. Regardless of the career, the notion is for this to prepare students for whatever their next step should be.

Though the class of 2023 — 380 students — will be the first one to fully embark on the program, it’s been in the planning stages for two years. In the summer of 2018, a group including parents, students, staff and other education professionals worked on a master plan to bring NGL to fruition. Part of that is making a five-year plan to show Ford to prove that it can be successful in a particular school district.

Ford “has a roadmap process of envisioning a plan, developing a portrait of a graduate,” Yurkovich said. “All of those pieces were a guide to developing the academies in Belton.”