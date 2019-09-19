What does a school resource officer do? A lot, Ray-Pec High students discover

Harrisonville kindergarten student Tytin Shouse and his grandfather, Richard Wiseman, share an activity at the Harrisonville Early Childhood Center during a Grandparents Day event on Sept. 6. The school invited the grandparents of kindergartners to join the youngsters in games, crafts, reading and other pursuits.

Today’s lesson: How to catch speeders

What does a school resource officer do? Well, lots of things.

One day in early September, Officer Rick Clausing offered his expertise on police radar to students taking law enforcement classes at Raymore-Peculiar High School. The instruction took place in a grassy area between Shull Early Learning Center and the Administrative Services Center.

The law enforcement classes, offered during several class periods, are taught by Keegan Garner, John Burton, and David Stark. Clausing is with the Peculiar Police Department.

Two honored as Young Professionals of the Month

Two students from Harrisonville High School have been recognized as September Young Professionals of the Month at Cass Career Center.

The awards, given out monthly to an outstanding junior and senior at the Career Center, are sponsored by the Harrisonville Rotary Club and the Cass County Elks Lodge #2791.

The senior honoree is EMT student Charles Hammonds. The junior winner is advanced marketing student Kara Lemmer.

Golf tourney to benefit Ray-Pec foundation

The Ray-Pec Public School Foundation’s annual golf tournament is scheduled for noon Oct. 14 at The Golf Club of Creekmoor.

The four-person scramble begins with a lunch available between 10 a.m. and noon. Single registration is $100, and team registration is $400.

Go to www.raypec.k12.mo.us/972/Golf-tournament for online registration and sponsorship opportunities.

Buy a bed and help a singer

Vocal music students will benefit from a mattress sale scheduled for Sept. 29 at Pleasant Hill High School.

From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., the high school gym will become a showroom with floor models for customers to try. The brand-name beds can be ordered in all sizes, come with factory warranties and often cost less than retail, according to organizers. Pillows, sheets, bed frames and adjustable power bases also will be sold.

The school is at 1 Rooster Way in Pleasant Hill.

Student Council chosen at Sherwood Middle

Students at Sherwood Middle School have chosen Student Council members for the 2019-20 academic year.

They are Sadie McCulloh, president; Adie Weil, vice-president; Trinady Powell, secretary, and Emily Jeffries.

The group organizes spirit week and dances, participates in staff appreciation activities and works on service projects throughout the year.