The Cass Sheriff’s Office and 3 school districts fund deputies

Cass deputies now working in 3 school districts

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office and three school districts are sharing the expense of a full-time deputy in each district for the 2019-2020 school year.

Deputies have been assigned to work every school day in the Pleasant Hill, Raymore-Peculiar and Sherwood Cass districts.

“This partnership … shows our parents and community that we take the safety of students and staff seriously,” Sheriff Jeff Weber said in a news release. “Having an officer in the school full time allows them improve safety plans and protocols. It’s a very beneficial situation for everyone.”

Deputy Rick Lewis was assigned to Pleasant Hill schools. That district had a school resource officer many years ago, Sheriff’s Capt. Kevin Tieman said, but this a new position for his year.

Deputy Phil Inman is the first-ever school resource officer for Creighton-based Sherwood Cass, Tieman said. The position was funded by a property tax increase approved in April, with 55 percent of the voters saying yes.

Raymore-Peculiar’s new deputy is Chris McGovern, who attended Ray-Pec schools through eighth grade, the district said. He is based at Ray-Pec South Middle School, where he was a student when the building served as Ray-Pec’s only middle school.

McGovern replaces a school resource officer previously provided by the Peculiar Police Department, so the district continues to have three police officers in its secondary schools. Master Police Officer Rick Clausing of the Peculiar Police Department is based at Ray-Pec High School, and Officer Lance Goddard of the Raymore Police Department continues at Ray-Pec East Middle School.

Ray-Pec tech department earns award

The Raymore-Peculiar technology department has won the first-ever MOTechTalk Technology Department Excellence Award.

The selection was announced in July at the MOTechTalk conference in Osage Beach, Mo. The two-day conference for school technology personnel covered topics like networking, servers, technology security and best practices.

Ryan Gooding directs the Ray-Pec technology department, which also includes Norma Mann and Jason Smither, network administrators; Jarod Kientz, database administrator; Shelley Presley, technician/help desk, and three technicians: Jennifer Landis, Dan Fisher and Jonathan Stacy.

Kurzweil couple honored for work with Bright Futures

Chris and Lora Kurzweil have been selected for the Advocate of the Year Award by Bright Futures Harrisonville, an organization that supports Harrisonville students by matching needs with community resources. The award was presented at the eighth annual Bright Futures Harrisonville kick-off breakfast, attended by more than 100 people on Aug. 27. According to the Harrisonville School District, the Kurzweils were an integral part of the summer food program and have collaborated with Bright Futures in recent years on the annual community parade.

At the breakfast, Harrisonville Superintendent Paul Mensching spoke about the importance of meeting student needs so they can focus on academics. Bright Futures chairman Bill Kirkemo outlined goals for the year, including recruitment and retention of volunteers, student mental health and expansion of the Bright Futures positive adult role model programs.

Cheryl Osborne, who leads the Harrisonville High School Bright Futures Council, said that for high school students to succeed, their basic needs extend beyond food and shelter. She spoke about the impact of various programs on HHS students, including the prom closet and the new 4U2 Wear program.

Bright Futures also has a resource area, called Station 42, which contains clothing, shoes, school supplies and hygiene items for students who need them. Advisory Board member Denise Davidson announced plans to open Station 42 two evenings a month, a step toward the goal of opening it to families on a regular basis.