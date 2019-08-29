Grin & Bear It 5K proceeds to help Cass Regional patients

The 10th annual Grin & Bear It 5K Run/Walk is scheduled for 8 a.m. Sept. 28 on the campus of Cass Regional Medical Center. File photo

The Mid-America Regional Council and Kansas City Area Transportation Authority are looking for better ways to help people using alternative forms of transportation in the Kansas City metro area. The groups are considering a regional signage system similar to highway and road signs, which will point transit riders, cyclists and walkers to available paths and routes. The goal is to create a system to help users find safe connections between key destinations and commercial districts.

To participate in the planning for the Connecting Our Region effort, citizens are asked to complete a short survey about trail and transportation usage and signage at ConnectingOurRegion.com.

Grin and Bear It 5K

The 10th annual Grin & Bear It 5K Run/Walk is scheduled for 8 a.m. Sept. 28 on the campus of Cass Regional Medical Center. The run is held annually in memory of Cara Jo Roberts, a young wife and mother who passed away in 2008. The event takes its name from Roberts’ nickname “Care Bear.” Proceeds from the event go to support Cass Regional patients in need of help with transportation, medication and medical supply expenses. Registration forms are available at www.grinandbearitrun.com.

Career training open house opportunity

The University of Central Missouri and the Full Employment Council are hosting an open house for anyone interested in learning more about career training opportunities. The free events are held on the last Tuesday of each month at the Missouri Innovation Campus from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Representatives from the FEC are at the open house to help with applications for debt-free training. Potential students can also learn about UCM admissions, financial aid and degrees.

Cass Regional upcoming support groups and classes

The Cass Regional Medical Center hosts of variety of monthly classes and support groups on health related topics. Classes are located in the hospital’s conference rooms located inside the main entrance of the building. They are all free. Some of the upcoming classes and groups include:

▪ Alzheimer’s Support Group meeting at 6 p.m. Sept. 10, in Conference Room 1

▪ COPD Support Group at 11:30 a.m. Sept. 11, in Conference Rooms 1, 2 and 3

▪ Stop the Bleed educational program from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m Sept. 3, in Conference Rooms 1 and 2

Free health screenings

No appointments are necessary for free blood pressure, blood oxygen and blood sugar screenings offered by Cass Regional Medical Center in locations throughout the community. The screenings can also include a total lipid profile, which measures total cholesterol, HDL, LDL and triglycerides. For most accurate results, screening participants are asked to fast for at least 12 hours before the screening and take medications as usual (with water only). Upcoming dates, times and locations include:

▪ Peculiar, Meadow View Estates, 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Sept. 6.

▪ Belton, Cass County Public Library, 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Sept. 13

▪ Harrisonville, Commerce Bank, 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Sept. 20.

For more information, contact Kacee Gregg, MA, at 816-619-3000, or email kbaldwin@cassregional.org