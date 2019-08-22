Ray-Pec School District taking steps to improve safety measures for students

Team and individual openings are available for the Harrisonville Public School Foundation’s annual Alumni and Friends Golf Tournament held on Sept. 13

Ray-Pec institutes safety measures

The Raymore-Peculiar School District is taking two steps to keep students safer during the school year that just began. One initiative enhances their physical security, and the other aims to keep students safe online:

▪ The district is expanding its Raptor visitor management system to the middle schools and Raymore-Peculiar High School. The system was installed in January at all elementary schools and at Shull Early Learning Center.

Each visitor will be asked to provide a photo ID, which is inserted into a device and instantly screened against the registered sex offender databases in all 50 states. The system prints a temporary badge indicating the purpose of the visit and keeps an electronic record for school officials.

▪ Ray-Pec is partnering with Gaggle to shield students from danger when using G Suite for Education from Google on devices issued by the district.

Gaggle Safety Management combines technology with live safety representatives, who review content around the clock, the district said. Gaggle identifies inappropriate words and images in areas like Gmail, Google Drive and Google Docs. Trained professionals then consistently apply policies that have been approved by the school or district for intervention, alerting school officials if there is an imminent threat to a student.

“Gaggle provides a proactive approach and monitors student Google use at home and school while using their district-provided device,” said Ryan Gooding, the district’s director of technology. “We are excited to be able to provide this extra layer of protection for our students while they use district technology resources.”

Golf tourney to support Harrisonville schools

Team and individual openings are available for the Harrisonville Public School Foundation’s annual Alumni and Friends Golf Tournament held on Sept. 13 as part of homecoming festivities at Harrisonville High School.

The tournament will begin at 8 a.m. at Hoots Hollow at Country Creek Golf Course. It will be played as a four-person scramble with two flights. Prizes will be awarded to the top teams in each flight, as well as for closest to the pin and longest drive.

Registration and payment can be done at harrisonvilleschools.org/foundation, or forms can be picked up at school district headquarters, 503 S. Lexington St. The cost is $80 per golfer or $320 per team, which includes a cart and buffet lunch.

The foundation also is looking for sponsorships of $100, $500 or $1,000.

Direct questions to Jill Filer at 816-380-2727, ext. 1224 or jill.filer@harrisonvilleschools.org.